Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match 101

With nothing to lose, NorthEast United FC would be aiming to stage an upset Jamshedpur FC. Check match and telecast details of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match.

Live Streaming, NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match 101
Jamshedpur FC lead NorthEast United FC 3-1 in the head-to-head meetings. Composite: ISL Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 5:58 pm

Eyeing their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final spot, high-flying Jamshedpur FC will start favourites against embattled NorthEast United tonight in Fatorda, Goa. (More Football News)

Jamshedpur are second in the ISL 2021-22 table with 31 points from 16 matches, four behind leaders Hyderabad FC who secured a semi-final spot with a win over Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: Spirited Odisha FC Frustrate ATK Mohun Bagan With 1-1 Draw

ISL 2021-22: Crowd Set To Be Allowed For Final Match For First Time In 2 Years

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Beat Kerala Blasters 2-1 To Book Semifinal Entry For First Time

Jamshedpur, though, have played two games less than Hyderabad and Owen Coyle's wards would eye a top spot and the League Shield and the AFC Champions League spot besides qualifying for the last four.

All Eyes On Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur have never won four straight games in ISL, although they have won three straight games on four different occasions, including twice in the current season. A win in their next game would see them win four successive games for the first time in ISL.

Daniel Chima Chukwu has been in fine fettle since joining Jamshedpur mid-season from East Bengal. The Nigerian forward has scored or assisted in each of his five games this season. Jamshedpur will miss the services of Boris Thangjam and Jitendra Singh along with Jordan Murray, who has been injured for some time.

What About NorthEast

For NorthEast United, a win over Bengaluru in their last outing saw them snap a 10-game winless run as Deshorn Brown ran the Blues ragged with his stellar performance. 

With Brown now fit and Marcelinho also in his elements, Khalid Jamil's side will be a handful for Jamshedpur. And they have nothing to lose at 10th place with just 13 points from 18 matches.

Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC lead NorthEast United FC 3-1 in the head-to-head meetings. Five matches have ended in draws. The last time the two teams met, Jamshedpur edged past NorthEast United 3-2.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 101 of Indian Super League 2021-22 between NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC
Date: February 25, 2022
Time: 7.30 PM IST
Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Key Players

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown, Provat Lakra
Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chukwu, Ricky Lallawmawna

Tags

Sports Football NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC NorthEast United Jamshedpur FC Indian Football Indian Super League (ISL) ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Preview Deshorn Brown Provat Lakra Daniel Chukwu Ricky Lallawmawna Owen Coyle Khalid Jamil Fatorda Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Singapore Weightlifting International 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Books CWG Spot With 55Kg Gold

Singapore Weightlifting International 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Books CWG Spot With 55Kg Gold

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Eliminator 2: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Islamabad United Knockout Match

Russia Vs Ukraine War: Indian Chess Player Anwesh Upadhyaya Stuck Kyiv, Says Situation Scary

UEFA Champions League Final 2021-22: Paris Replaces St. Petersburg After Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

IPL 2022: Ten Teams, Two Groups And New Format - All You Need To Know

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive