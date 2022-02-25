Live Streaming, NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match 101

Eyeing their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final spot, high-flying Jamshedpur FC will start favourites against embattled NorthEast United tonight in Fatorda, Goa. (More Football News)

Jamshedpur are second in the ISL 2021-22 table with 31 points from 16 matches, four behind leaders Hyderabad FC who secured a semi-final spot with a win over Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur, though, have played two games less than Hyderabad and Owen Coyle's wards would eye a top spot and the League Shield and the AFC Champions League spot besides qualifying for the last four.

All Eyes On Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur have never won four straight games in ISL, although they have won three straight games on four different occasions, including twice in the current season. A win in their next game would see them win four successive games for the first time in ISL.

Daniel Chima Chukwu has been in fine fettle since joining Jamshedpur mid-season from East Bengal. The Nigerian forward has scored or assisted in each of his five games this season. Jamshedpur will miss the services of Boris Thangjam and Jitendra Singh along with Jordan Murray, who has been injured for some time.

What About NorthEast

For NorthEast United, a win over Bengaluru in their last outing saw them snap a 10-game winless run as Deshorn Brown ran the Blues ragged with his stellar performance.

With Brown now fit and Marcelinho also in his elements, Khalid Jamil's side will be a handful for Jamshedpur. And they have nothing to lose at 10th place with just 13 points from 18 matches.

Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC lead NorthEast United FC 3-1 in the head-to-head meetings. Five matches have ended in draws. The last time the two teams met, Jamshedpur edged past NorthEast United 3-2.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 101 of Indian Super League 2021-22 between NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC

Date: February 25, 2022

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

Key Players

NorthEast United FC: Deshorn Brown, Provat Lakra

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chukwu, Ricky Lallawmawna