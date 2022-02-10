Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 28

Check out match and telecast details of 28th match of BPL 2022 that takes place between Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka.

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 28
Minister Group Dhaka opener Tamim Iqbal is the leading run scorer with 341 runs to his name.. Courtesy: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:00 pm

Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka play against each other in 28th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on Friday. (More Cricket News)

BPL 2022 table-toppers Fortune Barishal have 13 points to their credit after playing 9 games in the eighth edition. They have won 6 matches and lost two while the other one ended in a no result. Their net run rate is +0.061.

Related stories

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 27

Ajinkya Rahane Makes Bold Statement On Australia Tour 2021, Says ‘Someone Else Took Credit’

Fortune Barishal are sure to finish at the top two after the end of league stage even if they lose their final league game. However, the side would love to take the winning momentum to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Minister Group Dhaka currently sit at the third place in the points table. They have 9 points from as many games in BPL 2022. They have won four games and lost as many so far.

Head-to-head

In the previous match that took place between the sides in the ongoing edition, Fortune Barishal had lost to Minister Group Dhaka by 4 wickets. Winning captain Mahmudullah was declared man of the match in the game for his run-a-ball 47 and 1/31.

In the game, Mahmudullah had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Minister Group Dhaka limited Fortune Barishal to 129/8 in 20 overs before chasing down the target with 15 balls to spare. Minister Group Dhaka were tottering at 10/4 at one stage in the game but they bounced back riding on the 69-run stand between Mahmudullah and Shuvagata Hom.

When is Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match is on February 11, 2022 (Friday).

At what time Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match starts?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match starts at 6:00 PM IST.

Where is Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match being played?

Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which channel will live telecast Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match?

Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T Sport in Bangladesh.

How to watch live streaming of Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match will be done via FanCode app.

Tags

Sports Cricket Bangladesh Premier League BPL 2022 BPL 2022 Live Streaming Fortune Barishal Minister Group Dhaka
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Greats Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni In 100-Club – Statistical Highlights

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Greats Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni In 100-Club – Statistical Highlights

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers Vs Comilla Victorians: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 27

Ajinkya Rahane Makes Bold Statement On Australia Tour 2021, Says ‘Someone Else Took Credit’

IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI Preview: India Eye Clean Sweep Against West Indies

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Indian Table Tennis Star, Signs With French Club Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked