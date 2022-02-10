Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 28

Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka play against each other in 28th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022 on Friday. (More Cricket News)

BPL 2022 table-toppers Fortune Barishal have 13 points to their credit after playing 9 games in the eighth edition. They have won 6 matches and lost two while the other one ended in a no result. Their net run rate is +0.061.

Fortune Barishal are sure to finish at the top two after the end of league stage even if they lose their final league game. However, the side would love to take the winning momentum to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Minister Group Dhaka currently sit at the third place in the points table. They have 9 points from as many games in BPL 2022. They have won four games and lost as many so far.

Head-to-head

In the previous match that took place between the sides in the ongoing edition, Fortune Barishal had lost to Minister Group Dhaka by 4 wickets. Winning captain Mahmudullah was declared man of the match in the game for his run-a-ball 47 and 1/31.

In the game, Mahmudullah had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Minister Group Dhaka limited Fortune Barishal to 129/8 in 20 overs before chasing down the target with 15 balls to spare. Minister Group Dhaka were tottering at 10/4 at one stage in the game but they bounced back riding on the 69-run stand between Mahmudullah and Shuvagata Hom.

When is Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match is on February 11, 2022 (Friday).

At what time Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match starts?

The Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match starts at 6:00 PM IST.

Where is Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match being played?

Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which channel will live telecast Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match?

Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T Sport in Bangladesh.

How to watch live streaming of Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of Fortune Barishal Vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL 2022 match will be done via FanCode app.