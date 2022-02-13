Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League Eliminator Game

Check out match and telecast details of Eliminator match of BPL 2022 that takes place between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers.

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League Eliminator Game
Mushfiqur Rahim is expected to play a crucial role for Khulna Tigers against Chattogram Challengers. Twitter

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 5:28 pm

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will be fighting it out against each other in the do-or-die match of Bangladesh Premier League 2022. While the winner of the Eliminator game between the two sides will advance to the second qualifier, the loser will simply walk back home. (More Cricket News)

Chattogram Challengers ended the league stage with 10 points to their credit and a net run rate of -0.109. They are coming into the Eliminator game after registering back-to-back wins. They inched past Minister Group Dhaka by 3 runs, while in the following game, they defeated Sylhet Sunrisers by 4 wickets.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers advanced to the Eliminator as the fourth-placed team in the BPL 2022 table. They too had 10 points in their kitty, but a poor net run rate of -0.127 saw them finishing a spot below Chattogram Challengers in the points table. Khulna Tigers step into the knockout game after drubbing Comilla Victorians by 9 wickets in the preceding game.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 10 games against each other in BPL 2022. Chattogram Challengers won half of them while Khulna Tigers bagged the rest. However, in the most recent match that took place between them was won by Khulna Tigers by 6 wickets.

When is Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match?

The Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match is on February 14, 2022 (Monday).

At what time Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match starts?

The Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match starts at 12:00 PM IST.

Where is Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match being played?

Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which channel will live telecast Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match?

Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match will be telecast live on Gazi TV and T Sport in Bangladesh.

How to watch live streaming of Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match?

The live streaming of Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers BPL 2022 Eliminator match will be done via FanCode app.

Bangladesh Premier League Bangladesh Premier League Live Streaming Chattogram Challengers Vs Khulna Tigers Chattogram Challengers Khulna Tigers Mushfiqur Rahim
