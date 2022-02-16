Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming, BPL 2021-22, 2nd Qualifier: Watch Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians Live

Chattogram Challengers face Comilla Victorians for a place in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22. Fortune Barishal are already in the final.

Live Streaming, BPL 2021-22, 2nd Qualifier: Watch Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians Live
Veteran South African batter Faf du Plessis holds the key for Comilla Victorians. Screengrab: FanCode

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 11:56 am

A star-studded Comilla Victorians will start favourites against Chattogram Challengers when they meet in the second Qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22. (More Cricket News)

Comilla Victorians finished the league stage second with six wins in ten matches. But they lost to Fortune Barishal in the 1st Qualifier by 10 runs. Shohidul Islam and Moeen Ali claimed three and two wickets each to restrict Barishal to 143/8, but Victorians could manage only 133/7 in reply despite a very good start from openers Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Related stories

PSL 2022: Will Smeed's 99 Goes In Vain As Quetta Gladiators Lose To Peshawar Zalmi

Watch Jason Roy's Unbelievable Catch in BPL 2019 – VIDEO

WATCH: Riley Meredith Concedes 17 Runs Off One Legal Ball In BPL

Victorians, the winners in 2015 and 2019, are chasing their third final in six seasons after making BPL debut in the third season (2015).

Chattogram Challengers finished the league stage third with five wins, and they defeated Khulna Tigers by seven
runs in the Eliminator to set up a virtual semi-final with Victorians. Chadwick Walton scored an unbeaten 89 off 44
balls to help Challengers set a 190-run target, then restricted Tigers to 182/5.

Challengers have competed in every BPL season and their best finish was a second-place in 2013, losing to Minister
Dhaka in the final.

Head-to-head

Comilla Victorians lead Chattogram Challengers 7-3 in head-to-head record. Victorians have won the last three matches in the fixture. Earlier in the season, Comilla Victorians defeated Chattogram Challengers by 52 runs and 9 wickets (DLS method).

The winners of tonight's Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 2nd Qualifier match will face Fortune Barishal in Friday's final.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd Qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League, Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians
Date: February 16 (Wednesday), 2022
Time: 5:00 PM IST/05:30 PM local
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

How to live stream Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, BPL T20 cricket match?

Live streaming of Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, BPL T20 cricket match will be available on FanCode.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Qualifier match on Gazi TV and T
Sport.

Playing XIs in the previous match

Comilla Victorians (vs Fortune Barishal): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Shohidul Islam.

Chattogram Challengers (vs Khulna Tigers): Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain (c), Chadwick Walton, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Will Jacks, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Naeem Islam, Rayad Emrit, Enamul Haque jnr.

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes(c), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehedi Hasan, Oshane Thomas, Karim Janat, Cameron Delport, Abu Hider Rony, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque.

Tags

Sports Cricket Chattogram Challengers Comilla Victorians Bangladesh Premier League Live Streaming Preview Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Watch Pakistan Super League, 23rd Match Live

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Karachi Kings: Watch Pakistan Super League, 23rd Match Live

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Arif Khan Fails To Finish Men's Slalom Event

IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly Avoid Each Other At Eden Gardens, Cold War?

PSL 2022: Will Smeed's 99 Goes In Vain As Quetta Gladiators Lose To Peshawar Zalmi

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Goal Drought As Manchester United Beat Brighton 2-0 In Premier League

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?