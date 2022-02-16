Live Streaming, BPL 2021-22, 2nd Qualifier: Watch Chattogram Challengers Vs Comilla Victorians Live

A star-studded Comilla Victorians will start favourites against Chattogram Challengers when they meet in the second Qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2021-22. (More Cricket News)

Comilla Victorians finished the league stage second with six wins in ten matches. But they lost to Fortune Barishal in the 1st Qualifier by 10 runs. Shohidul Islam and Moeen Ali claimed three and two wickets each to restrict Barishal to 143/8, but Victorians could manage only 133/7 in reply despite a very good start from openers Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Victorians, the winners in 2015 and 2019, are chasing their third final in six seasons after making BPL debut in the third season (2015).

Chattogram Challengers finished the league stage third with five wins, and they defeated Khulna Tigers by seven

runs in the Eliminator to set up a virtual semi-final with Victorians. Chadwick Walton scored an unbeaten 89 off 44

balls to help Challengers set a 190-run target, then restricted Tigers to 182/5.

Challengers have competed in every BPL season and their best finish was a second-place in 2013, losing to Minister

Dhaka in the final.

Head-to-head

Comilla Victorians lead Chattogram Challengers 7-3 in head-to-head record. Victorians have won the last three matches in the fixture. Earlier in the season, Comilla Victorians defeated Chattogram Challengers by 52 runs and 9 wickets (DLS method).

The winners of tonight's Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, 2nd Qualifier match will face Fortune Barishal in Friday's final.

Match and telecast details

Match : 2nd Qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League, Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians

Date: February 16 (Wednesday), 2022

Time : 5:00 PM IST/05:30 PM local

Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

How to live stream Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, BPL T20 cricket match?

Live streaming of Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians, BPL T20 cricket match will be available on FanCode.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians Qualifier match on Gazi TV and T

Sport.

Playing XIs in the previous match

Comilla Victorians (vs Fortune Barishal) : Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Liton Das, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sunil Narine, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Shohidul Islam.

Chattogram Challengers (vs Khulna Tigers) : Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Afif Hossain (c), Benny Howell, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Squads

Chattogram Challengers : Kennar Lewis, Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain (c), Chadwick Walton, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Benny Howell, Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Will Jacks, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Sabbir Rahman, Naeem Islam, Rayad Emrit, Enamul Haque jnr.