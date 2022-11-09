Limitless SKY, The No. 4 Who Is Challenging To Be No. 1

Five years ago, when someone spoke about Cricket’s Mr.360, the brain’s stimulus would be to shout out the name of AB de Villiers. Fast forward to 2022. Cricket has a new Mr.360 in town and it is India’s No. 4 in the batting order, Suryakumar Yadav.

In ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Yadav and Virat Kohli have been India’s David and Goliath, fighting together to try and deliver an ICC trophy that has eluded India’s hands for 15 years now. While Kohli has been doing it for the past decade, Surya is gaining the deserved recognition now.

Surya has shown exemplary batting skills and become a cornerstone of this Indian side. The Mumbai-based batsman has risen to the zenith of the game, but the path taken has demanded several sacrifices and modifications to his lifestyle and routine. He has become a brute force of nature, capable of rising and shining against the tide.

Not many dream of having an international career debut post the age of 30, and even if they do, it takes skills like that of Michael Hussey to make it worthwhile. Yadav has a blend of unconventional techniques and a wide repertoire of shots that can give nightmares to even the best bowlers on the planet.

Despite consistent performances in the domestic circuit and strong showings in the IPL, Yadav was ignored for years by India’s think tank. Since the long-yearned chance arrived in 2021, however, Surya has rarely looked back. In the five group games at the T20 World Cup, to give just one example, the Mumbai batsman has wreaked havoc with the bat on three occasions.

Once, when he failed against Pakistan, India were close to a collapse if it wasn’t for the magic and valor of Kohli. Against the Netherlands, Yadav batted in his usual style, radiating calmness, yet blasting the ball out of the park.

Against South Africa, his 68 off 40 balls was commendable even though India failed to win the game.

When other Indian batsmen crumbled like statues of sand, Yadav held the fort and smacked the likes of Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell and Kagiso Rabada around the ground. There were cuts, there were sweeps, there were some unorthodox shots that wowed the crowd at Perth’s Optus stadium. To do it against this South African bowling unit, that too on a bouncy bowler-friendly pitch, was a gutsy task. Yadav accomplished it with alarming ease.

The game against Zimbabwe was a dead rubber. India had already qualified for the semis, but they went for a win as it would propel them to the top of the table. Yadav came in to bat when India were at 87 after 12 overs. Good, considering the Powerplay overs, but not great. Yadav released all the pressure, playing his natural game, hitting the ball in all directions.

His 61 off 25 balls had elegance and flexibility. He showcased balance and strength, not to mention eyes at the back of his head and a deep understanding of the field.

If you think that Yadav has reached his peak, you’d be wrong. A greater peak has to be conquered. India have been dreaming of winning an ICC Trophy for nine years and two matches stand in between the glittering T20 WC trophy and India.

The first comes against England. They have been adept at slowing and containing the opposition run rate in the final five overs. This is where India excel. Thanks to Yadav, India possess a strong run rate in the final five overs. So, it will be an enticing battle as to what strategy India come up with to counter England’s plans.

Whatever the situation, Yadav has often looked in his element. Regardless of the openers scoring runs or not, he has entered the field with a strong mindset, to take team India over the line. At this stage he is India’s biggest threat, Kohli aside, and England would know it well. The question is, can he be stopped?

They often say 'the sky is the limit'. But this SKY seems limitless.