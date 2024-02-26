Sports

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Subbed Off As PSG Are Held To A Draw By Rennes - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe was kept quiet as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a penalty from substitute Gonçalo Ramos seven minutes into stoppage time to scrape a 1-1 home draw with Rennes on Sunday. It was Mbappé’s first home game since telling PSG he is leaving the club at the end of the season. Coach Luis Enrique told fans to start getting used to life without PSG’s 244-goal, all-time record scorer. Ramos came on for 21-goal league top scorer Mbappé midway through the second half, and scored from the spot after a video review ruled that goalkeeper Steve Mandanda had fouled him. PSG only just avoided its second league defeat this season, which was at home against Nice in September.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 26, 2024

Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

PSG's Vitinha applauds at the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

1/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Goncalo Ramos scores his side's opening goal from penalty spot during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

2/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG players argue with Referee Bastien Dechepy during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Advertisement
3/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Marco Asensio, right, duels for the ball with Rennes' Adrien Truffert during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Advertisement
4/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Achraf Hakimi, right, duels for the ball with Rennes' Adrien Truffert, center, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Advertisement
5/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Advertisement
6/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Lucas Hernandez, right, duels for the ball with Rennes' Guela Doue during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

7/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Bradley Barcola, left, duels for the ball with Rennes' Baptiste Santamaria during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

8/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rennes' Amine Gouiri, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

9/9
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes
Ligue 1 2023-24: Paris Saint-Germain vs Rennes | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

PSG's Ousmane Dembele, right, controls the ball during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement