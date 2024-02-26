Sports

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Subbed Off As PSG Are Held To A Draw By Rennes - In Pics

Kylian Mbappe was kept quiet as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a penalty from substitute Gonçalo Ramos seven minutes into stoppage time to scrape a 1-1 home draw with Rennes on Sunday. It was Mbappé’s first home game since telling PSG he is leaving the club at the end of the season. Coach Luis Enrique told fans to start getting used to life without PSG’s 244-goal, all-time record scorer. Ramos came on for 21-goal league top scorer Mbappé midway through the second half, and scored from the spot after a video review ruled that goalkeeper Steve Mandanda had fouled him. PSG only just avoided its second league defeat this season, which was at home against Nice in September.