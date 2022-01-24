Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Legends League Cricket 2022 To Be Held Without Spectators; Fans To Get Ticket Refund

The recent spike in number of COVID-19 cases and the government regulation in Oman has compelled the organisers to hold the tournament behind closed doors.

World Giants beat India Maharajas by 3 wickets in Sunday's game at Legends League Cricket 2022. - Twitter/@llct20

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 6:29 pm

The ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Oman will be held behind closed doors onwards. The tournament that kicked off on January 20 with the fans getting a golden opportunity to see their favourite retired players playing from the closest of distances will now be held behind closed doors due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in the nation. (More Cricket News)

The recent spike in number of COVID-19 cases and the government regulation in Oman has compelled the organisers to keep fans away from the tournament and hold it without crowd, about which they informed on social media on Monday.

“Due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and government regulation, we have decided to put a hold on the ticket sales and the matches will be held without the spectators with immediate effect,” LLC said in an official statement.

“Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

“A refund for all tickets purchased will be made. All the ticket holders would be sent information of their refund through their respective ticketing platforms. The amount will be initiated within 7-10 working days,” it added.

The inauguration edition of Legends League Cricket, a global competition for retired cricketers, started with a match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on January 20. The India Maharajas won the game by 6 wickets. The second game of the tournament took place between Asia Lions and World Giants in which the former team emerged victorious by 6 wickets. The third game of the tournament took place on Saturday in which the World Giants defeated the India Maharajas, handing them their first loss in the tournament.

In the next game, India Maharajas play against Asia Lions on Monday. The match starts at 8 PM IST.

