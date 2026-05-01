Kentucky Derby 2026: Best Thoroughbreds In Louisville For Opening Leg Of American Triple Crown

The 152nd edition of one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles, the Kentucky Derby, will be held on May 2, 2026 -- the first Saturday in May as historically organised -- at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Often dubbed "the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," this horse racing event was first held in 1875 and has since become the longest-running sporting event in the United States of America. Run by three-year-old thoroughbreds at a distance of 2,012 metres, the Kentucky Derby marks the opening leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, also featuring the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. See the best photos from Louisville as some of the world's best thoroughbreds and their jockeys and trainers work out for the "Run for the Roses".

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Kentucky Derby horse racing
Kentucky Derby entrant Emerging Market works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Run for the Roses
Kentucky Derby alternate Robusta works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Fastest Two Minutes in Sports
Kentucky Derby entrant Renegade works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Kentucky Oaks 2026 fillies
Kentucky Derby alternate Great White works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Kentucky Oaks lilies photos
Kentucky Derby entrant Emerging Market works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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world championship horse racing images
Kentucky Derby entrant Right To Party works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Kentucky Derby horse racing
Kentucky Derby entrant Right To Party works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Kentucky Derby horse racing photos
Kentucky Derby entrant Golden Tempo works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Kentucky Derby horse racing photo gallery
Kentucky Derby alternate Ocelli works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Kentucky Derby horse race photos
Kentucky Derby entrant Intrepido works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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