Kentucky Derby 2026: Best Thoroughbreds In Louisville For Opening Leg Of American Triple Crown
The 152nd edition of one of the world's biggest sporting spectacles, the Kentucky Derby, will be held on May 2, 2026 -- the first Saturday in May as historically organised -- at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Often dubbed "the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," this horse racing event was first held in 1875 and has since become the longest-running sporting event in the United States of America. Run by three-year-old thoroughbreds at a distance of 2,012 metres, the Kentucky Derby marks the opening leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, also featuring the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. See the best photos from Louisville as some of the world's best thoroughbreds and their jockeys and trainers work out for the "Run for the Roses".
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