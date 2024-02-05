Ivory Coast Vs DR Congo, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Finals On TV and Online

Ivory Coast's run to the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable. Scraping through the group stage by the skin of their nails, the hosts then made light work of reigning champions Senegal in the round-of-16, causing wild celebrations in the streets of Abidjan and Yamoussoukro. (More Football News)
Their victory over Mali in the quarters was equally sensational, for they achieved it with almost the last kick of a game they had played mostly with a man fewer. Goals in the 90th minute and then the 120th sent Ivory Coast through to the semi-finals, where they will meet DR Congo.
Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winners, DR Congo escaped their group with three points after three draws. They, then, sent a statement by knocking Egypt out of the competition on penalties before comprehensively beating Guinea in the quarter-finals.
Should either side go on to win the competition from here, they will collect their third continental title respectively and join Nigeria in the fourth spot on the all-time list.
Ivory Coast and DR Congo will face each other for the 16th time in history on February 7, 2024, in Abidan. Over the previous 15 meetings, Ivory Coast lead the head-to-head six to four, with five matches between the pair ending in a draw.
Ivory Coast and DR Congo have met six times in the Africa Cup of Nations, with the former winning three games to the latter's two. The only other AFCON tie between them ended in a draw.
When and where will the Ivory Coast vs DR Congo, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 semi-final be played?
The Ivory Coast vs DR Congo semi-final match will be played on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Due to the significant time difference, it will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 8, 2024.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Ivory Coast vs DR Congo, Africa Cup of Nations 2023 semi-final live?
At the moment, no TV channel will broadcast the Ivory Coast vs DR Congo match live in India.
Where will the Ivory Coast vs DR Congo, Africa Cup of Nations 2023, semi-final be live streamed?
The AFCON semi-final match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website in India.