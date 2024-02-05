Ivory Coast Vs DR Congo, Africa Cup Of Nations 2023, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Semi-Finals On TV and Online

Ivory Coast's run to the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable. Scraping through the group stage by the skin of their nails, the hosts then made light work of reigning champions Senegal in the round-of-16, causing wild celebrations in the streets of Abidjan and Yamoussoukro. (More Football News)

Their victory over Mali in the quarters was equally sensational, for they achieved it with almost the last kick of a game they had played mostly with a man fewer. Goals in the 90th minute and then the 120th sent Ivory Coast through to the semi-finals, where they will meet DR Congo.