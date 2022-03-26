Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Scores 50 Not Out Off 38 Balls Against KKR - Watch

MS Dhoni started slow but later paced his innings beautifully to take CSK to a fighting total against KKR. Watch the knock here.

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Scores 50 Not Out Off 38 Balls Against KKR - Watch
MS Dhoni's unbeaten fifty against KKR in IPL 2022 included 7 fours and a six. BCCI

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 9:48 pm

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Saturday scored his 24th IPL fifty. After coming in to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders at number 7 in the IPL 2022 season opener, Dhoni smacked unbeaten 50 runs off 38 balls to help CSK post a competitive total of 131/5 against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium.  

CSK vs KKR Live Blog | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

When Dhoni arrived at the crease, CSK were tottering at 61/5. He started his innings slow but later paced it really well to take the team to a respected total. Dhoni was batting on 15 off 25 balls at one stage in the game. He hit Andre Russell for a four on the 26th delivery and never looked back in the innings since then. His knock included 7 fours and a six.

Watch The Innings Here: 

Fans Greet Dhoni With Loud Cheer 

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Masterstroke For Chennai Super Kings, Passes Captaincy Baton To Ravindra Jadeja

Dhoni’s fan following is not dependent on the player’s position or performance. The fans adore the former India captain during his good and bad times both. Time and again they have showed their love and respect for the player. Be it the fans entering the ground by taking high risk to touch Dhoni’s feet or tattooing the player on their bodies, there are numerous examples when the fans have shown how special is Dhoni to them.

Given Dhoni has already called time on his international career, the fans have become more eager about wanting to see the player. Dhoni is not active on social media and this further keeps the fans away from him quite often. However, when the fans do get a chance to see the player, they don’t miss the moment and rejoice it with full energy. A similar scene was witnessed at the Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai when Dhoni, the former CSK captain, walked out to bat in the 11th over against KKR. 

Notably, this was the first time Dhoni had come out to bat for CSK after passing on his captaincy responsibilities to Ravindra Jadeja. The fans too made sure they didn’t leave a stone unturned to welcome the former CSK captain at the crease.

Watch The Moment Here

Dhoni, who has been a batting mainstay for CSK for more than a decade, stepped down as the franchise's captain after helping the side win 4 IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

