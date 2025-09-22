Sports

WNBA Semifinals: Fever Stun Aces In Game 1

Indiana Fever earned a surprise 89-73 victory over Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas in the first game of the WNBA semifinals playoffs. Aces entered the semifinals as the second seed while Fever are seeded sixth. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with an impressive 34 points, setting a new playoff career-high and marking the second-highest scoring game in Fever postseason history. The win gives Indiana a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Caitlin Clark
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark, front left, and Sophie Cunningham, right, celebrate from the bench after a play in the second half of Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

2/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Kelsey Mitchell
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, right, shoots against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, left, in the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

3/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Aja Wilson
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts after a play against the Indiana Fever in the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

4/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Dana Evans
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans, right, scores against the Indiana Fever in the first half of Game 1 in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

5/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Aja Wilson
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, right, shoots against Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, left, in the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

6/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Stephanie White
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White reacts in the first half of Game 1 against the Las Vegas Aces in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

7/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Chelsea Gray
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) reacts after a foul by the Indiana Fever in the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

8/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Jackie Young
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young, right, drives past Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, left, in the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

9/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_ Aja Wilson
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) looks to shoot against Indiana Fever forward Makayla Timpson, left, in the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

10/10
WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces_Aja Wilson
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces | Photo: AP/Candice Ward

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after winning the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player award before Game 1 against the Indiana Fever in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK, SL Desperate To Bounce Back From Super Fours Setback

  2. Quinton De Kock Returns From White Ball Retirement; Named In Both ODI And T20I Squads

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Doubles Down On Provocative Gun-Firing Celebration

  4. 'India vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav Says There's No Contest

  5. Ireland Vs England: Campher's Stunning One-Handed Catch Leaves Buttler Befuddled

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

  3. Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. SCI Injury Awareness Month: 'I Am Empowering Others With Spinal Cord Injuries, Using My Journey As A Beacon Of Hope'

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  3. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn