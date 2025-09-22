Sports

WNBA Semifinals: Fever Stun Aces In Game 1

Indiana Fever earned a surprise 89-73 victory over Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas in the first game of the WNBA semifinals playoffs. Aces entered the semifinals as the second seed while Fever are seeded sixth. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with an impressive 34 points, setting a new playoff career-high and marking the second-highest scoring game in Fever postseason history. The win gives Indiana a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.