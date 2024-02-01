Kosaraju, a former president of the Andhra Pradesh Football Association, had on January 29 written an e-mail to the executive committee members of the AIFF, alleging that Chaubey had "misused these (AIFF) credit cards for the sel- purchase of shoes".

Chaubey "explicitly and unequivocally" denied the allegations and termed them "a creation of vindictive imagination" of Kosaraju.