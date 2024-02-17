Stop the press! After games and days of despair across arenas, India finally beat Australia in an international sports event. And it was Savita Punia and Co who did it, despite their lacklustre campaign before that. The Indian women’s hockey team beat Australia 1-0 in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela to bring up their second win of the tournament. The only goal of the match came from Vandana Katariya (34’) in the third quarter. (More Hockey News

Buoyed by their resilient performance, the Women In Blue will next take on the USA at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday, February 18. The win over the Aussies has no doubt shifted the momentum for Janneke Schopman's team, who had found the going tough at the tournament before that.