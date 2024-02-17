Sports

India Vs USA, Women's FIH Pro League Live Streaming: Where To Watch Hockey Match

After a heartwarming 1-0 win over heavyweights Australia, Savita Punia and Co will be eyeing their third win of FIH Pro League 2023-24 when they take on the USA in Rourkela. Here is all you need to know about the encounter - preview, schedule and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024

The Indian women's hockey team in action during their FIH Pro League 2023-24 match against China at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 3. Photo: Hockey India
Stop the press! After games and days of despair across arenas, India finally beat Australia in an international sports event. And it was Savita Punia and Co who did it, despite their lacklustre campaign before that. The Indian women’s hockey team beat Australia 1-0 in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 in Rourkela to bring up their second win of the tournament. The only goal of the match came from Vandana Katariya (34’) in the third quarter. (More Hockey News

Buoyed by their resilient performance, the Women In Blue will next take on the USA at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday, February 18. The win over the Aussies has no doubt shifted the momentum for Janneke Schopman's team, who had found the going tough at the tournament before that.

After suffering a 1-2 defeat in their first match against China, the Indian women’s hockey team went on to lose 1-3 to the Netherlands and 0-3 to Australia before beating the United States 3-1 in their final match of the Bhubaneswar leg.

In their first match of the Rourkela leg, India took the lead early in the game but China came back strongly to win the game 2-1. India then went on to lose 0-1 to the Netherlands.

But they have tasted blood now, and will look to continue in winning ways against the side they beat in the Bhubaneswar fixture too.

ALSO READ: India's Previous Win Against The USA

Speaking ahead of the match against Australia, captain Savita had said, “We lost the last encounter against Australia but we are focused on securing the win this time and we will give our one hundred percent. Australia plays a similar style to us, they are exceptional at transferring their balls and their finishing is top notch but we will aim to nullify this and win our one-on-one battles. We are as good as any team playing this tournament so we will give it our all when we step out on the field as these are crucial matches for us.”

The team sure matched Savita's words with actions on the field on Saturday, and will be looking to replicate them on Sunday.

Head-To-Head Record

The Indian women’s hockey team has beaten the United States of America on four out of the last six occasions that the two teams have met, including the 3-1 victory on February 9 during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

Squads

India: Navjot Kaur, Gurjit Kaur, Ramya Kurmapu, Preeti, Monika, Bansari Solanki, Kujur Sujata, Sonika, Yogita Verma, Reena Khokhar, Sharmila Devi, Mamita Oram, Annu, Nikki Pradhan, Bicchu Devi, Mumtaz Khan, Nishi Yadav, Jyoti Singh, Khushboo, Savita Punia, Kajal Bara, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Puja Sahoo, Sangita Kumari, Nisha, Jyothi Edula, Maheshwari Aditi, Udita, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete, Neha, Vaishnavi Phalke.

United States: Abigail Tamer, Meredith Sholder, Ashley Sessa, Danielle Grega, Olivia Bent-Cole, Megan Rodgers, Jillian Wolgemuth, Brooke Deerdine, Madeleine Zimmer, Amanda Golini, Ashley Hoffman, Saane Carls, Fusine Govaert, Linnea Gonzales, Elizabeth Yeager, Josie Hollamon, Leah Crouse, Alexandra Hammel, Jacqueline Sumfest, Kelee Lepage, Karlie Kisha, Hope Rose, Emma Deberdine, Mia Abello, Bethany Dykema, Kealsie Robles, Kelsey Bing, Jennifer Rizzo.

Live streaming details of the India vs USA, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match

When will the India vs USA, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be played?

The India vs USA, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match will be played on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 7:30pm IST at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Where will the India vs USA, Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 hockey match be live streamed?

The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

On which TV channel will the game be broadcast?

The game will be telecast live on the Sports18 Khel TV channel in India.

