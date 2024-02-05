Indian players and coaches during the doubles match between India and Pakistan at the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tie, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Davis Cup 2024: India Blank Pakistan 4-0, Seal Place In World Group I
The Indian Davis Cup team capped its historic visit to Pakistan after 60 years by sealing its place in World Group I as it blanked Pakistan 4-0, with Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni recording comfortable victories and Niki Poonacha making a winning debut, in Islamabad on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Taking the court with a 2-0 lead in pocket, Bhambri and Myneni subdued the home team of Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the doubles rubber to extend India's dominance of Pakistan in the tournament. The 28-year-old Poonacha was then asked to play the dead fourth rubber against Muhammad Shoaib, who he beat 6-3, 6-4. The fifth match was not played.
Indian team poses for photos after India's Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Pakistani duo Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in doubles game during the Davis Cup 2024 tennis match, in Islamabad. Indian Davis Cup team advanced to World Group I after taking unassailable 3-0 lead against Pakistan.
India's Yuki Bhambri, right, and teammate Saketh Myneni shake hands with Pakistan's Muzammil Murtaza, center, and Aqeel Khan on the end of their double match in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tennis, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
India's Saketh Myneni plays a shot during the doubles match against Pakistan's Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in their Davis Cup World Group I play-off tennis, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
India's Yuki Bhambri plays a shot during the doubles match against Pakistan's Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in their Davis Cup World Group I play-off tennis, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
India's Saketh Myneni plays a shot with teammate Yuki Bhambri during their doubles match against Pakistan's Aqeel Khan and Muzammil Murtaza in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tennis, in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Aqeel Khan serves during the doubles match against India's Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni in the Davis Cup World Group I play-off tennis, in Islamabad, Pakistan.