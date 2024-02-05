Sports

Davis Cup 2024: India Blank Pakistan 4-0, Seal Place In World Group I

The Indian Davis Cup team capped its historic visit to Pakistan after 60 years by sealing its place in World Group I as it blanked Pakistan 4-0, with Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni recording comfortable victories and Niki Poonacha making a winning debut, in Islamabad on Sunday, February 4, 2024. Taking the court with a 2-0 lead in pocket, Bhambri and Myneni subdued the home team of Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the doubles rubber to extend India's dominance of Pakistan in the tournament. The 28-year-old Poonacha was then asked to play the dead fourth rubber against Muhammad Shoaib, who he beat 6-3, 6-4. The fifth match was not played.