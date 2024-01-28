India Vs England, 1st Test: Ollie Pope, Tom Hartley Hand Visitors A Vital 28-Run Win At Hyderabad; IND - 436 & 202, ENG - 246 & 420 - As It Happened

8:50am: Preview

If the first two days belonged to India, the third one was a shared affair, perhaps even a tad askew in England's favour. Ben Stokes' team first relied on Joe Root's off breaks to cheaply dislodge the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal and the tail, letting the home team add just 15 more runs to their overnight lead of 175 runs.

And then we finally saw some Bazball in action, and actually working. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett started the innings solidly with a quickfire 45-run stand, but Ravichandran Ashwin struck to keep things interesting. It took some unplayable deliveries from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Ashwin to prise out the middle-order batters, including anchors Root and Stokes.