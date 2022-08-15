Monday, Aug 15, 2022
India’s Independence Day 2022: Cricketers, Footballers, Others Greet Nation On 75th Anniversary Of Freedom

Starting from India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to star shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Indian sportspersons across disciplines wished the country on Independence Day.

Bajrang Punia celebrates with the Tricolour after winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2022.
Bajrang Punia celebrates with the Tricolour after winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2022. Twitter (@BajrangPunia)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 11:59 am

India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday. on this auspicious day, sportspersons from various fields like cricket, football, badminton and other disciplines joined the national celebration by wishing their motherland on its 75th anniversary on social media. (More Sports News)

India recently got its biggest Independence Day gift when the athletes brought home 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this month in Birmingham. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all the athletes at his residence a couple of days ago to congratulate them.

Among the big events, India could bring more laurels in the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup (Cricket) and the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup which the country is hosting for the first time in history.

Even two-time T20 World Cup-winning former West Indies captain Daren Sammy wished the country on this day. 

As the nation of 130 crore celebrates his Independence Day, let’s take a look at the wishes by the sportspersons.

