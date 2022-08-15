India’s Independence Day 2022: Cricketers, Footballers, Others Greet Nation On 75th Anniversary Of Freedom

India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday. on this auspicious day, sportspersons from various fields like cricket, football, badminton and other disciplines joined the national celebration by wishing their motherland on its 75th anniversary on social media. (More Sports News)
India recently got its biggest Independence Day gift when the athletes brought home 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this month in Birmingham. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all the athletes at his residence a couple of days ago to congratulate them.
Among the big events, India could bring more laurels in the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup (Cricket) and the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup which the country is hosting for the first time in history.
Even two-time T20 World Cup-winning former West Indies captain Daren Sammy wished the country on this day.
As the nation of 130 crore celebrates his Independence Day, let’s take a look at the wishes by the sportspersons.
A Happy Independence Day ! #IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/kwAWt1Dyhl— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 15, 2022
Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan hamara. On this special day I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Independence day. 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/n6eK27ZiM6— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 15, 2022
Nothing like seeing our Tiranga raising up high in every matches that I played - Our tricolour unites each & everyone of us regardless of our background.— Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 15, 2022
Happy 75th to all Indians no matter where you are. #HarGharTiranga @PMOIndia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/cvvghP2vga
Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eaFohBmiJd— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 14, 2022
Happy Independence Day to all.— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 15, 2022
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaEQjfdTK6
आप सभी को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2022
Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/0xSbgQnnbs
Happy Independence day. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/z03m1xriZ5— Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) August 14, 2022
To all of my fellow Indians, a very happy #IndependenceDay. May our #Tiranga keep flying high. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/13MiGOck19— Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day to everyone, I wish you all faith in the words, freedom in the mind and pride in your souls. Let’s salute this glorious nation on its Independence Day! #mshami11 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/2K2SL3eTDV— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 15, 2022
The tricolour is the identity of every Indian. So, let's fly high our identity by creating a #MomentWithTiranga. Chalo lehraye #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/FWBMu8f3EW— Lalremsiami (@Lalremsiami30) August 15, 2022
सभी देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद जय भारत ! #hargharTiranga pic.twitter.com/QgC3JHbrA4— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳. The place I played my last international match. #GreatMemories pic.twitter.com/28iRforVJq— Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 14, 2022
Apologies on the in correct map posted earlier....— StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) August 15, 2022
HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to Indians the world over. pic.twitter.com/2YAM4H81VU
75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5KlQA3Y87d— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2022
75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022
Here's wishing our fellow Indians a very Happy 75th Independence Day.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2022
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/T5hzAq5SJC
Happy 75th Independence Day 🇮🇳🙏🏻 #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/ufjLQuLF9u— Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) August 14, 2022
To All My Indians Happy Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/3KwTjXIAB7— Dhanraj Pillay (@dhanrajpillay1) August 14, 2022