India’s Independence Day 2022: Cricketers, Footballers, Others Greet Nation On 75th Anniversary Of Freedom

India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday. on this auspicious day, sportspersons from various fields like cricket, football, badminton and other disciplines joined the national celebration by wishing their motherland on its 75th anniversary on social media. (More Sports News)

India recently got its biggest Independence Day gift when the athletes brought home 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games 2022 earlier this month in Birmingham. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met all the athletes at his residence a couple of days ago to congratulate them.

Among the big events, India could bring more laurels in the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup (Cricket) and the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup which the country is hosting for the first time in history.

Even two-time T20 World Cup-winning former West Indies captain Daren Sammy wished the country on this day.

As the nation of 130 crore celebrates his Independence Day, let’s take a look at the wishes by the sportspersons.

Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan hamara. On this special day I wish all my fellow Indians a very Happy Independence day. 🇮🇳🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/n6eK27ZiM6 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) August 15, 2022

Nothing like seeing our Tiranga raising up high in every matches that I played - Our tricolour unites each & everyone of us regardless of our background.



Happy 75th to all Indians no matter where you are. #HarGharTiranga @PMOIndia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/cvvghP2vga — Manpreet Singh (@manpreetpawar07) August 15, 2022

Our flag is our pride! The tricolour flying high is a sight that fills the heart of every Indian with joy. Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence today. #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/eaFohBmiJd — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 14, 2022

Happy Independence Day to all.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eaEQjfdTK6 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 15, 2022

आप सभी को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/0xSbgQnnbs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence Day to everyone, I wish you all faith in the words, freedom in the mind and pride in your souls. Let’s salute this glorious nation on its Independence Day! #mshami11 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/2K2SL3eTDV — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 15, 2022

The tricolour is the identity of every Indian. So, let's fly high our identity by creating a #MomentWithTiranga. Chalo lehraye #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/FWBMu8f3EW — Lalremsiami (@Lalremsiami30) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳. The place I played my last international match. #GreatMemories pic.twitter.com/28iRforVJq — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) August 14, 2022

Apologies on the in correct map posted earlier....

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to Indians the world over. pic.twitter.com/2YAM4H81VU — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) August 15, 2022

75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5KlQA3Y87d — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2022

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

Here's wishing our fellow Indians a very Happy 75th Independence Day.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/T5hzAq5SJC — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2022