India Cricket Star Ravindra Jadeja Responds To Father's Allegations, Accusations Against Wife Rivaba

India national cricket team star Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed allegations levied against him and his wife Rivaba Jadeja by his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja. Taking to the social media sit X (formerly Twitter), Jadeja asked the public to 'ignore what's said in scripted interviews' after Anirudhsinh had claimed that he has no relationship with his son anymore. (More Cricket News)
Jadeja's father had also accused Rivaba of creating a 'rift in the family', an accusation which the Indian cricket player brushed off.
"Do you want me to tell you one truth? I have absolutely no relation with Ravindra and his wife, Rivaba. We don't call them, and they don't call us. The issues started after two or three months of their marriage," Jadeja’s father had told Divya Bhaskar.
“I currently live alone in Jamnagar, while Ravindra resides in a separate bungalow of his own. He lives in the same city, but I don't get to see him. I don't know what magic his wife has done on him."
Furthermore, Anirudhsinh had also blamed Rivaba for much of his and his family's afflictions, stating that he wished he hadn't gotten his son married.
"He is my son, and it burns my heart. I wish I hadn't gotten him married. It would have been better if he hadn't become a cricketer. We would not have to go through all this in that case," he had said.
"Within three months of the marriage, she told me that everything should be transferred to her name. She created a rift in our family. She didn't want the family and desired an independent life. I could be wrong, and Naynaba (Ravindra's sister) could be wrong, but you tell me, how can all 50 members of our family be wrong? There's no relation with anyone in the family; there's just hate."
Ravindra Jadeja, at the time of writing, is recovering from a minor injury that had kept him out of India's second Test against England in Visakhapatnam - a match that the hosts won despite his absence. The all-rounder is expected to miss the cut for the third Test, too, as per reports, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit in time for the closing games of the series.