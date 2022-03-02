India At Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Live Streaming, Match Schedule, Live Telecast Details, Full Squad List

India are one of the favourites to win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. Ranked fourth in the world, India open their campaign on March 6 with a clash against Pakistan. A good win in the opener and a confident India will be a tough side to beat. The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will be telecast live, and fans can also stream matches live. (More Cricket News)

So far, only three teams have won the Women's ODI World Cup. Australia are the most dominant side, winning it six times, followed by England (four) and New Zealand (one). India came close to lifting their maiden title in the last edition. But they suffered a heart-breaking nine-run defeat against the hosts England at Lord's on July 23, 2017. The date for this edition's final is April 3, 2022. That's the date, Mithali Raj & Co are looking at.

How To Watch India Matches

Star Sports Network has the right to telecast ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, and Bhutan. And the channels are - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Live streaming of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, and Bhutan can stream live on Yupp TV.

India's Record At Women's Cricket ODI World Cup

India made their Women's Cricket World Cup debut in 1978. They ended up last in the four-team tournament, then endured another fourth-place finish in the next edition 1982. Not able to generate enough money from the sponsors, India women skipped the next edition. But from 1993, India have been making a constant in the tournament, making gradual progress.

India were the semi-finalists in 1997 and 200. They made the final in the 2005 edition, only to lose the title clash against Australia by 98 runs ar SuperSport Park, Centurion. India then finished third four years later, beating Australia in the play-off, after finishing fourth in the league stage. In 2013, they slumped to a seventh-place finish.

India's Key Players

Smriti Mandhana: Often hailed as India's future captain, the 25-year-old from Mumbai is one of the finest batting talents in world cricket. She was out under observation after a blow to the helmet during a warm-up match. But she is now fine and will be India's key batter.

Shafali Verma: She is still 18, but already one of the most respected players in the world. The opening batter from Rohtak is known for his destructive batting. A good outing from her, and India will a good outing too.

Jhulan Goswami: She is one of the legends of the game. At 39, she not only has the experience but also the ability to dictate the play. And the Chakda Express is still raring to go.

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 - India Schedule

March 6, 6.30 AM: India vs Pakistan, Mount Maunganui;

March 10, 6.30 AM: India vs New Zealand, Hamilton;

March 12, 6.30 AM: India vs West Indies, Hamilton;

March 16, 6.30 AM: India vs England, Wellington;

March 19, 6.30 AM: India vs Australia, Auckland;

March 22, 6.30 AM: India vs Bangladesh, Hamilton;

March 27, 6.30 AM: India vs South Africa, Wellington.

Squad

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav