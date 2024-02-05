India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3: Shubman Gill Century Lights Up Visakhapatnam As England Chase Record 399 To Win
Shubman Gill's 104 was one of the highlights for a subdued Indian batting order as they were bowled out 255, resulting in a 399-run target for England to chase. Gill was lucky when was dismissed on field but upon DRS review, there was slight knick on off his bat that saved his innings. He was thoroughly supported by Axar Patel but once the duo fell, the Indian batting collapsed. Post tea, India lost wickets in clusters as they could not capitalise and eventually gave in. In reply, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were their destructive best as they spanked the likes of Mukesh Kumar. However, Duckett fell to R Ashwin later in the day. England finished off with 67/1 with more 332 runs required on the fourth day.
England's Zak Crawley hits a six on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
England's Tom Hartley celebrates the wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
England's Rehan Ahmed, center, celebrates the wicket of India's Srikar Bharat on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
India's Shubman Gill hits a six on the third day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century on the third day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
England's James Anderson bowls a delivery on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
England's wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed, right, celebrate the wicket of India's Rajat Patidar on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot on the third day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
India's captain Rohit Sharma cleans bold by England's James Anderson on the third day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.