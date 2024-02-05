Sports

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 3: Shubman Gill Century Lights Up Visakhapatnam As England Chase Record 399 To Win

Shubman Gill's 104 was one of the highlights for a subdued Indian batting order as they were bowled out 255, resulting in a 399-run target for England to chase. Gill was lucky when was dismissed on field but upon DRS review, there was slight knick on off his bat that saved his innings. He was thoroughly supported by Axar Patel but once the duo fell, the Indian batting collapsed. Post tea, India lost wickets in clusters as they could not capitalise and eventually gave in. In reply, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley were their destructive best as they spanked the likes of Mukesh Kumar. However, Duckett fell to R Ashwin later in the day. England finished off with 67/1 with more 332 runs required on the fourth day.