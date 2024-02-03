Sports

IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 1: Powered By Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten Ton, India Dominate England On Opening Day In Visakhapatnam - In Pics

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first on a decent Vizag pitch. Every player got a good start but nobody except opener batter Yashasvi Jaiswal converted that into a big score. Jaiswal completed his second Test century with a six and remained unbeaten on 179 off 257 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin (5 off 10) at the end of the day's play. Rajat Patidar, who made his Test debut, couldn't make it a memorable one after Rehan Ahmed dismissed him. India are six wickets down after 336 runs in 93 overs. Shoaib Bashir, who also made his debut for England and Rehan Ahmed grabbed two wickets each.