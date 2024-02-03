India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century on the first day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 1: Powered By Yashasvi Jaiswal's Unbeaten Ton, India Dominate England On Opening Day In Visakhapatnam - In Pics
After winning the toss, India opted to bat first on a decent Vizag pitch. Every player got a good start but nobody except opener batter Yashasvi Jaiswal converted that into a big score. Jaiswal completed his second Test century with a six and remained unbeaten on 179 off 257 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin (5 off 10) at the end of the day's play. Rajat Patidar, who made his Test debut, couldn't make it a memorable one after Rehan Ahmed dismissed him. India are six wickets down after 336 runs in 93 overs. Shoaib Bashir, who also made his debut for England and Rehan Ahmed grabbed two wickets each.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin hits a six on the last ball of the day on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
A physiotherapist checks the arm of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal as India's Srikar Bharat, left, waits on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
India's Axar Patel plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
England's James Anderson reacts as India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Axar Patel take run on his delivery on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his 150 runs on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
England's Rehan Ahmed celebrates the wicket of India's Rajat Patidar on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
Advertisement
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the first day of the second test match between India and England, in Visakhapatnam.
India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.
England's Shoaib Bashir bowls a delivery on the first day of the second cricket test match between India and England in Visakhapatnam.