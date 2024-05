Sports

Iga Swiatek, Defending French Open Champion, Serves Up Triple Crown Dream With Italian Open Win - In Pics

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is chasing a rare feat in the WTA tour. On Sunday, the Polish superstar defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Italian Open to claim back-to-back WTA 1000 titles on clay. Come June 7, the 22-year-old from Warsaw can complete the Triple Crown at Roland Garros by defending the French Open title. World no. 2 Sabalenka, meanwhile, is looking forward to another final against Swiatek. "I hope, we're going to make it to the final of Roland Garros and I'll get you there," Sabalenka said after their Rome clash.