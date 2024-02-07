Jasprit Bumrah stands unrivalled, yet again. Notching up another first in a career burgeoning with trailblazing performances, Bumrah has become the first-ever Indian pacer to be ranked number one in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test bowling rankings. Bumrah, with 881 points, has displaced teammate and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the top spot. (More Cricket News)
Bumrah is only the fourth Indian to be ranked numero uno in ICC's Test bowling rankings. He joins the illustrious company of Bishen Singh Bedi, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who have achieved the feat before.
Bumrah's maiden rise to the top was catalysed by an outstanding performance in the second Test against England, where he returned superb match figures of 9/91 and propelled his team to a series-equalling 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam.
The nine-wicket haul, which included sensational figures of 6-45 in the second innings, earned Bumrah the Player of the Match laurel and enabled a three-spot jump in the latest Test rankings for bowlers. Ashwin, on the other hand, slipped two places to be ranked third. South Africa's seam-bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada continues to be ranked second.