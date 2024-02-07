Jasprit Bumrah stands unrivalled, yet again. Notching up another first in a career burgeoning with trailblazing performances, Bumrah has become the first-ever Indian pacer to be ranked number one in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test bowling rankings. Bumrah, with 881 points, has displaced teammate and ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from the top spot. (More Cricket News)

Bumrah is only the fourth Indian to be ranked numero uno in ICC's Test bowling rankings. He joins the illustrious company of Bishen Singh Bedi, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who have achieved the feat before.