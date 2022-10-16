ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Binura Fernando Replaces Injured Dilshan Madushanka In Sri Lanka Squad

Binura Fernando on Sunday replaced injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lankan squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. (More Cricket News)

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad,” said the ICC in a statement.

Fernando, who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle. Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

“The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Namibia caused a massive upset on the opening day of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a 55-run win over 2014 champions and reigning Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in a group A match in Geelong on Sunday.

Namibia recovered from 93 for six in the 15th over to post a challenging 163 for seven in 20 overs. Jan Frylinck (44 off 28) and JJ Smit (31 not out off 16) did the damage in the death overs, sharing a whirlwind 69-run stand off 33 balls to raise concerns in the Sri Lankan dressing room.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton had made a handy 20 off 12 balls after the reigning Asian champions put them in to bat. The Namibian pacers, led by Ben Shikongo, wrecked the Sri Lanka top- order before bowling them out for 108 in 19 overs for a memorable win.