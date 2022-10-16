Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Binura Fernando Replaces Injured Dilshan Madushanka In Sri Lanka Squad

Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to a torn quad muscle. Binura Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

Listen to the story

Sri Lanka's Binura Fernando (R) in action against England.
Sri Lanka's Binura Fernando (R) in action against England. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 5:53 pm

Binura Fernando on Sunday replaced injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lankan squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. (More Cricket News)

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad,” said the ICC in a statement.

Fernando, who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle. Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

“The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Namibia caused a massive upset on the opening day of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a 55-run win over 2014 champions and reigning Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka in a group A match in Geelong on Sunday.

Namibia recovered from 93 for six in the 15th over to post a challenging 163 for seven in 20 overs. Jan Frylinck (44 off 28) and JJ Smit (31 not out off 16) did the damage in the death overs, sharing a whirlwind 69-run stand off 33 balls to raise concerns in the Sri Lankan dressing room.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton had made a handy 20 off 12 balls after the reigning Asian champions put them in to bat. The Namibian pacers, led by Ben Shikongo, wrecked the Sri Lanka top- order before bowling them out for 108 in 19 overs for a memorable win.

Related stories

SL Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Minnows Namibia Upset Sri Lanka By 55 Runs On Opening Day

Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Australia Vs India Warm-Up Cricket Match Live?

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fakhar Zaman Named In Pakistan Squad In Place Of Injured Usman Qadir

Tags

Sports Cricket Sri Lanka National Cricket Team ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Binura Fernando Dilshan Madushanka Namibia National Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read