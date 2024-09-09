Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Both Teams Eye First Win

Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy
We are almost underway at the Moqi Training Base as both teams walk out to the middle. It should be a mouth-watering clash.
Pakistan Vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy Squads
Pakistan: Abdul Rehman, Ajaz Ahmad, Ali Ghazanfar, Ammad Butt, Mujammad Hammadudin, Zikriya Hayat, Ishtiaq Khan, Sufyan Khan, Arshad Liaqat, Abu Mahmood, Ahmad Nadeem, Faisal Qadir, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Salman Razzaq, Rooman, Hannan Shahid, Moin Shakeel, Muneeb Ur-Rehman
Korea: Hyeonhong Kim, Jihun Yang, Cheo leon Park, Jung Hoo Kim, Jung jun Lee, Jong Suk Bae, Seyong Oh, Yoon ho Kong, Soung Min Bae, Jaehan Kim, Hyeseung Lee, Jigwang Hyun, Hyun ho Jung, Jae won Sim, Sung hyun Kim, Geon woo Park, Daewon Oh, Gang san Lee
We are about 15 minutes away from the start of the Pakistan-Korea match. Who will come out on top to take all the points on offer?
When is the Asian Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Korea?
The match between Pakistan and Korea is scheduled to take place at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China at 11:00 PM IST.