Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Both Teams Eye First Win

Representative image showing hockey stick and ball. X/HockeyIndia

Welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs Korea hockey match at the Asian Champions Trophy. Both teams played thrilling draws in their opening match and will enter this game looking for their first win. In a goalfest, Korea drew 5-5 against Japan in the opening match of the tournament. Pakistan too were held 2-2 against Malaysia. Follow live scores of the Pakistan vs Korea hockey match here.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Sept 2024, 11:04:30 am IST Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy We are almost underway at the Moqi Training Base as both teams walk out to the middle. It should be a mouth-watering clash.

9 Sept 2024, 10:48:16 am IST Pakistan Vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy Squads Pakistan: Abdul Rehman, Ajaz Ahmad, Ali Ghazanfar, Ammad Butt, Mujammad Hammadudin, Zikriya Hayat, Ishtiaq Khan, Sufyan Khan, Arshad Liaqat, Abu Mahmood, Ahmad Nadeem, Faisal Qadir, Waheed Ashraf Rana, Salman Razzaq, Rooman, Hannan Shahid, Moin Shakeel, Muneeb Ur-Rehman Korea: Hyeonhong Kim, Jihun Yang, Cheo leon Park, Jung Hoo Kim, Jung jun Lee, Jong Suk Bae, Seyong Oh, Yoon ho Kong, Soung Min Bae, Jaehan Kim, Hyeseung Lee, Jigwang Hyun, Hyun ho Jung, Jae won Sim, Sung hyun Kim, Geon woo Park, Daewon Oh, Gang san Lee



9 Sept 2024, 10:48:16 am IST Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy We are about 15 minutes away from the start of the Pakistan-Korea match. Who will come out on top to take all the points on offer?

9 Sept 2024, 10:30:25 am IST Pakistan Vs Korea LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy When is the Asian Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Korea? The match between Pakistan and Korea is scheduled to take place at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China at 11:00 PM IST.