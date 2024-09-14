Malaysia Vs South Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Both Teams Look To Confirm Semi-Final Spots

Malaysia national hockey team players. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation

Welcome to the live coverage of the Malaysia Vs South Korea hockey match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 being held at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China, on Saturday, 14th September. Malaysia and South Korea are placed third and fourth on the points table, and will look to confirm the top four berth. Follow the live scores and updates from the Malaysia Vs South Korea hockey match in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, right here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Sept 2024, 10:10:59 am IST MAL Vs KOR, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Where are both teams placed in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 points table? Both Malaysia and South Korea have played four pool games each, and are placed third and fourth on the points table, respectively.