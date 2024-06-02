Sports

French Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Lorenzo Musetti, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics

World number one Novak Djokovic had to dig deep to prevail over the 30th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros in the third round on Sunday (June 2). After being down two sets to one, Djokovic fought back in style to win the match 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 and progress to the round of 16 at French Open 2024. The top-ranked player would not have bargained for such a close contest, this early in his campaign. But the 22-year-old Musetti was a man with a plan at the Philippe-Chatrier court, forcing the Serbian to pull out his top-drawer game to stay in the tournament. Djokovic eventually notched up his 369th victory at a Grand Slam, that brought him level with the legendary Roger Federer for the most in tennis history.