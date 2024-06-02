Sports

French Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Lorenzo Musetti, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics

World number one Novak Djokovic had to dig deep to prevail over the 30th-ranked Lorenzo Musetti at Roland Garros in the third round on Sunday (June 2). After being down two sets to one, Djokovic fought back in style to win the match 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 and progress to the round of 16 at French Open 2024. The top-ranked player would not have bargained for such a close contest, this early in his campaign. But the 22-year-old Musetti was a man with a plan at the Philippe-Chatrier court, forcing the Serbian to pull out his top-drawer game to stay in the tournament. Djokovic eventually notched up his 369th victory at a Grand Slam, that brought him level with the legendary Roger Federer for the most in tennis history.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

2/9
Italys Lorenzo Musetti
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti reacts after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after breaking the service game of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the fifth set of the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic waits for the service of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti as the clock indicates the match time played in the fifth set of their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
France Tennis French Open
France Tennis French Open Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays the crowd during his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
France Tennis French Open 2024
France Tennis French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic clenches his fist after breaking the service game of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth set of their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti
Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti plays a shot against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic
Lorenzo Musetti vs Novak Djokovic Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
French Open
French Open Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Tennis fans cheer as Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays Italy's Lorenzo Musetti during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

PHOTOS

