FRA Vs ITA: Mbappe Fails To Score As Azzurri Win In Paris - In Pics

After Bradley Barcola put France ahead 13 seconds in, Italy struck back with goals from Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi and Giacomo Raspadori. Italy hadn’t beaten France in Paris in 70 years. Barcola’s first international goal came after Italy full back Giovanni Di Lorenzo lost possession, allowing Barcola to advance on goal and shoot past the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma. DiMarco’s equalizer was an extraordinary angled volley into the far corner following an exchange with Sandro Tonali, who provided the assist with a backheel flick. Frattesi scored his sixth goal in 20 appearances — impressive production for a midfielder— by redirecting a cross from Mateo Retegui. Then Raspadori, a substitute, sealed it by concluding a counterattack.

UEFA Nations League: France vs Italy Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Italy players applaud the fans at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Italy won 3-1.

UEFA Nations League: Italy vs France
UEFA Nations League: Italy vs France Photo: AP/Michel Euler

France's Kylian Mbappe, center, and Italy's Moise Kean embrace at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris. Italy won 3-1.

Italys Giacomo Raspadori
Italy's Giacomo Raspadori Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Italy's Giacomo Raspadori reacts after scoring his side's third goal past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, left, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Italys Destiny Udigle
Italy's Destiny Udigle Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Italy's Destiny Udigle, center, tries to tackle France's Kylian Mbappe during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

FRA Vs ITA
FRA Vs ITA Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Italy's Giacomo Raspadori, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

ITA vs FRA
ITA vs FRA Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Italy's Giacomo Raspadori scores his side's third goal past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Frances Ousmane Dembele
France's Ousmane Dembele Photo: AP/Michel Euler

France's Ousmane Dembele falls to the ground in a clash with Italy's Riccardo Calafiori and Alessandro Bastoni, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

France vs Italy
France vs Italy Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Italy players celebrate after scoring their second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Italy vs France
Italy vs France Photo: AP/Michel Euler

France supporters wave flags during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

France Italy Nations League Soccer
France Italy Nations League Soccer Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Italy players celebrate after Federico Dimarco scored their first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Italy at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

