FRA Vs ITA: Mbappe Fails To Score As Azzurri Win In Paris - In Pics

After Bradley Barcola put France ahead 13 seconds in, Italy struck back with goals from Federico Dimarco, Davide Frattesi and Giacomo Raspadori. Italy hadn’t beaten France in Paris in 70 years. Barcola’s first international goal came after Italy full back Giovanni Di Lorenzo lost possession, allowing Barcola to advance on goal and shoot past the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma. DiMarco’s equalizer was an extraordinary angled volley into the far corner following an exchange with Sandro Tonali, who provided the assist with a backheel flick. Frattesi scored his sixth goal in 20 appearances — impressive production for a midfielder— by redirecting a cross from Mateo Retegui. Then Raspadori, a substitute, sealed it by concluding a counterattack.