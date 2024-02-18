In a pivotal Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 match, table toppers Rangpur Riders face Fortune Barishal at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday. The Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders cricket match will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)
The Nurul Hasan-led Rangpur Riders, with eight wins in 10 matches so far, have already qualified for the playoffs. Mahedi Hasan Miraj has taken 15 wickets in 10 games and is presently ranked second in the list of top wickets-takers.
Meanwhile, ex-Pakistan captain Babar Azam had amassed 251 runs at an average of 50.20 in six matches before leaving the Rangpur-based team for the Pakistan Super League.
Tamim Iqbal’s Fortune Barishal have also performed well so far and were third at the time of writing, with six wins in 10 outings. Their chances of qualifying for the next round are still very high. If they beat the Riders, their chances of reaching the playoffs will increase significantly. As two of the best teams take each other on, it’s bound to be an intriguing match.
Live streaming of the Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders, Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available on the Fancode app and website. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
When will the Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders match be played in Bangladesh Premier League 2024?
The Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders match will start at 6:00 pm IST on February 19, 2024.
Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Squads
Rangpur Riders: Nurul Hasan Sohan (c & wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Babar Azam, Ihsanullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Brandon King, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rony Talukdar, Ripon Mondol, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Murad, Ashikuzzaman, Abu Haider Rony, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Michael Ripon, Yasir Muhammad.
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Dunith Wellalage, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Pritom Kumar.