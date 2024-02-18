In a pivotal Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 match, table toppers Rangpur Riders face Fortune Barishal at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Monday. The Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders cricket match will be telecast live. (More Cricket News)

The Nurul Hasan-led Rangpur Riders, with eight wins in 10 matches so far, have already qualified for the playoffs. Mahedi Hasan Miraj has taken 15 wickets in 10 games and is presently ranked second in the list of top wickets-takers.