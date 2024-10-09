Football

Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid 3-2 At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

In their Women's Champions League campaign, Chelsea had a strong start with a win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. Sonia Bompastor's team took the lead within two minutes when Sjoeke Nusken's header deflected off Sheila Garcia and went into the net. Guro Reiten then doubled the lead with a well-placed penalty after Nusken was fouled in the box. Real Madrid fought back, scoring a goal through Alba Redondo after Chelsea's defensive mistake. However, Chelsea regained control with Mayra Ramirez's header, making it 3-1 just after half-time. Real Madrid scored again, making it an anxious ending, but Chelsea held on for the win. This victory puts them in second place in Group B, level on three points with FC Twente, who won their match against Celtic 2-0.