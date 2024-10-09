Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid 3-2 At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones (33) and Oriane Jean-Francois celebrate after the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Oriane Jean-Francois (27) and Guro Reiten (11) celebrate after a women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones, right, and Real Madrid's Maelle Lakrar (23) battle for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Guro Reiten, front, has a shot on goal during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Lauren James, center, and Real Madrid's Teresa Abelleira, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Guro Reiten scores her side's second goal during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Lucy Bronze, left, and Real Madrid's Alba Redondo, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, second left, and Real Madrid's Melanie Leupolz, second right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, left, and Real Madrid's Athenea, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.
Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken, second left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.