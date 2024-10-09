Football

Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid 3-2 At Stamford Bridge - In Pics

In their Women's Champions League campaign, Chelsea had a strong start with a win over Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge. Sonia Bompastor's team took the lead within two minutes when Sjoeke Nusken's header deflected off Sheila Garcia and went into the net. Guro Reiten then doubled the lead with a well-placed penalty after Nusken was fouled in the box. Real Madrid fought back, scoring a goal through Alba Redondo after Chelsea's defensive mistake. However, Chelsea regained control with Mayra Ramirez's header, making it 3-1 just after half-time. Real Madrid scored again, making it an anxious ending, but Chelsea held on for the win. This victory puts them in second place in Group B, level on three points with FC Twente, who won their match against Celtic 2-0.

Women's Champions League: Chelsea players celebrate their win | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones (33) and Oriane Jean-Francois celebrate after the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Oriane Jean-Francois and Guro Reiten celebrate after the match
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Oriane Jean-Francois and Guro Reiten celebrate after the match | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Oriane Jean-Francois (27) and Guro Reiten (11) celebrate after a women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Aggie Beever-Jones, right, and Real Madrids Maelle Lakrar (23) battle for the ball
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones, right, and Real Madrid's Maelle Lakrar (23) battle for the ball | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Aggie Beever-Jones, right, and Real Madrid's Maelle Lakrar (23) battle for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Guro Reiten, front, has a shot on goal
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Guro Reiten, front, has a shot on goal | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Guro Reiten, front, has a shot on goal during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Lauren James, center, and Real Madrids Teresa Abelleira, right, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Lauren James, center, and Real Madrid's Teresa Abelleira, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Lauren James, center, and Real Madrid's Teresa Abelleira, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Guro Reiten scores her sides second goal
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Guro Reiten scores her side's second goal | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Guro Reiten scores her side's second goal during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Lucy Bronze, left, and Real Madrids Alba Redondo, right, challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Lucy Bronze, left, and Real Madrid's Alba Redondo, right, challenge for the ball | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Lucy Bronze, left, and Real Madrid's Alba Redondo, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Real Madrids Melanie Leupolz challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Real Madrid's Melanie Leupolz challenge for the ball | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, second left, and Real Madrid's Melanie Leupolz, second right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Real Madrids Athenea challenge for the ball
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Real Madrid's Athenea challenge for the ball | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, left, and Real Madrid's Athenea, right, challenge for the ball during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

Womens Champions League: Chelseas Sjoeke Nusken, second left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal
Women's Champions League: Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken, second left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Sjoeke Nusken, second left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women's Champions League group B soccer match between FC Chelsea and Real Madrid in London, England.

