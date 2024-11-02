Football

UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All Md4 Matches

Another set of exciting match-ups are coming our way on UEFA Europa League matchday 4. Here is all you need to know about it

2024-25 UEFA Europa League Soccer Porto vs Man United Photo gallery
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Harry Maguire, foreground right, scores his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
With Champions League, Europa League too returns to action for the fourth matchday. Top teams will try to solidify their positions in the table while those below will like to make gains. (More Football News)

Lazio, Tottenham and Anderlecht with three wins in three matches are hold top three positions in the standings. The top nine teams are all undefeated but remember only eight of them will get direct qualification to the pre-quarter-final round. The next 16 will fight among themselves to get the remaining eight spots while the last 12 teams will be eliminated.

Manchester United will try to put their Europa League campaign back on track after three back-to-back draws to begin the tournament. They will take on PAOK of Greece under the new manager Ruben Amorim with eyes on their first win that will help the Red Devils get out of the middle table muddle.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 Schedule

MatchDateTime (IST)Venue
Besiktas (Turkiy(e) Vs Malmo FF (Sweden)Nov 06, 20249pmBesiktas Stadium, Istanbul
Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs Slavia Prague (Czechia)Nov 07, 202411:15pmWaldstadion, Frankfurt
Bodo/Glimt (Norway) vs Qarabag (Azerbaijan)Nov 07, 202411:15pmAspmyra Stadion, Bodo
FCSB (Romania) vs Midtjylland (Denmark)Nov 07, 202411:15pmArena Nationala, Bucharest
Galatasaray (Turkiye) vs Tottenham Hotspur (England)Nov 07, 202411:15pmRams Park, Istanbul
IF Elfsborg (Sweden) vs Braga (Portugal)Nov 07, 202411:15pmBoras Arena, Boras
Nice (France) vs Twente (Netherlands)Nov 07, 202411:15pmAllianz Riviera, Nice
Olympiacos (Greece) vs Rangers (Scotland)Nov 07, 202411:15pmKaraiskakis Stadium, Piraeus
Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) vs Athletic Bilbao (Spain)Nov 07, 202411:15pmHuvepharma Arena, Razgrad
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs AS Roma (Italy)Nov 07, 202411:15pmKing Baudouin Stadium, Brussels
Ajax (Netherlands) vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)Nov 08, 20241:30amJohan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs Fenerbahce (Turkiye)Nov 08, 20241:30amAFAS Stadion, Alkmaar
Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs Ferencvaros (Hungary)Nov 08, 20241:30amVolksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
RFS (Latvia) vs Anderlecht (Belgium)Nov 08, 20241:30amDaugava Stadium, Riga
Viktoria Plzen (Czechia) vs Real Sociedad (Spain)Nov 08, 20241:30amDoosan Arena, Plzen
Manchester United (England) vs PAOK (Greece)Nov 08, 20241:30amOld Trafford, Manchester
Lazio (Italy) vs Porto (Portugal)Nov 08, 20241:30amStadio Olimpico, Rome
TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) vs Lyon (France)Nov 08, 20241:30amRhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim

UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 Streaming

Live streaming of the UEFA Europa League matches in India will be available on SonyLIV. The UEFA Europa League matches will be shown on Sony Sports Network on TV.

