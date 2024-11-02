UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All Md4 Matches

With Champions League, Europa League too returns to action for the fourth matchday. Top teams will try to solidify their positions in the table while those below will like to make gains. (More Football News)
Lazio, Tottenham and Anderlecht with three wins in three matches are hold top three positions in the standings. The top nine teams are all undefeated but remember only eight of them will get direct qualification to the pre-quarter-final round. The next 16 will fight among themselves to get the remaining eight spots while the last 12 teams will be eliminated.
Manchester United will try to put their Europa League campaign back on track after three back-to-back draws to begin the tournament. They will take on PAOK of Greece under the new manager Ruben Amorim with eyes on their first win that will help the Red Devils get out of the middle table muddle.
Another set of exciting match-ups are coming our way on UEFA Europa League matchday 4. Here is all you need to know about it.
UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Besiktas (Turkiy(e) Vs Malmo FF (Sweden)
|Nov 06, 2024
|9pm
|Besiktas Stadium, Istanbul
|Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs Slavia Prague (Czechia)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|Waldstadion, Frankfurt
|Bodo/Glimt (Norway) vs Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|Aspmyra Stadion, Bodo
|FCSB (Romania) vs Midtjylland (Denmark)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|Arena Nationala, Bucharest
|Galatasaray (Turkiye) vs Tottenham Hotspur (England)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|Rams Park, Istanbul
|IF Elfsborg (Sweden) vs Braga (Portugal)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|Boras Arena, Boras
|Nice (France) vs Twente (Netherlands)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|Allianz Riviera, Nice
|Olympiacos (Greece) vs Rangers (Scotland)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus
|Ludogorets Razgrad (Bulgaria) vs Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|Huvepharma Arena, Razgrad
|Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs AS Roma (Italy)
|Nov 07, 2024
|11:15pm
|King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels
|Ajax (Netherlands) vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)
|Nov 08, 2024
|1:30am
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) vs Fenerbahce (Turkiye)
|Nov 08, 2024
|1:30am
|AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar
|Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) vs Ferencvaros (Hungary)
|Nov 08, 2024
|1:30am
|Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
|RFS (Latvia) vs Anderlecht (Belgium)
|Nov 08, 2024
|1:30am
|Daugava Stadium, Riga
|Viktoria Plzen (Czechia) vs Real Sociedad (Spain)
|Nov 08, 2024
|1:30am
|Doosan Arena, Plzen
|Manchester United (England) vs PAOK (Greece)
|Nov 08, 2024
|1:30am
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Lazio (Italy) vs Porto (Portugal)
|Nov 08, 2024
|1:30am
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) vs Lyon (France)
|Nov 08, 2024
|1:30am
|Rhein-Neckar-Arena, Sinsheim
UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 Streaming
Live streaming of the UEFA Europa League matches in India will be available on SonyLIV. The UEFA Europa League matches will be shown on Sony Sports Network on TV.