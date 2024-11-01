UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All Md4 Matches

UEFA Champions League is set to enter its fourth matchday with the stakes continously rising for all 36 sides involved. (More Football News)
The fourth matchday will mark the halfway of the league stage from which the top eight will qualify directly to the Round of 16 while the next 16 will have to fight amongst themselves to get the remaining eight seats. The Champions League hopes of the remaining 12 teams will be over after eight games.
Aston Villa and Liverpool are the top two teams with three wins in three games. Man City, Monaco, Brest, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, Sporting CP and Arsenal all have two wins and a draw each. AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are the two European giants who are the two teams outside the top 24.
Matchday 4 will again bring some interesting match-ups. Bayer Leverkusen will take on Liverpool, defending champions Real Madrid will face AC Milan. Inter Milan will visit Arsenal and PSG will clash against Atletico Madrid.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
|Nov 05, 2024
|11:15pm
|Philips Stadion, Eindhoven
|PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs Girona (Spain)
|Nov 05, 2024
|11:15pm
|Tehelne pole, Bratislava
|Bologna (Italy) vs Monaco (France)
|Nov 06, 2024
|1:30am
|Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna
|Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Sturm Graz (Austria)
|Nov 06, 2024
|1:30am
|Westfalenstadion, Dortmund
|Celtic (Scotland) vs RB Leipzig (Germany)
|Nov 06, 2024
|1:30am
|Celtic Park, Glasgow
|Liverpool (England) vs Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|Nov 06, 2024
|1:30am
|Anfield, Liverpool
|Lille (France) vs Juventus (Italy)
|Nov 06, 2024
|1:30am
|Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq
|Real Madrid (Spain) vs AC Milan (Italy)
|Nov 06, 2024
|1:30am
|Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid
|Sporting CP (Portugal) vs Manchester City (England)
|Nov 06, 2024
|1:30am
|Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon
|Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Aston Villa (England)
|Nov 06, 2024
|11:15pm
|Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges
|Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs Young Boys (Switzerland)
|Nov 06, 2024
|11:15pm
|Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
|Sparta Prague (Czechia) vs Brest (France)
|Nov 07, 2024
|1:30am
|Stadion Letna, Prague
|Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Benfica (Portugal)
|Nov 07, 2024
|1:30am
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|Inter Milan (Italy) vs Arsenal (England)
|Nov 07, 2024
|1:30am
|San Siro, Milan
|Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)
|Nov 07, 2024
|1:30am
|De Kuip, Rotterdam
|Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) vs Barcelona (Spain)
|Nov 07, 2024
|1:30am
|Red Star Stadium, Belgrade
|Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|Nov 07, 2024
|1:30am
|Parc des Princes, Paris
|VfB Stuttgart (Germany) vs Atalanta (Italy)
|Nov 07, 2024
|1:30am
|MHPArena, Stuttgart
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Live Streaming
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 games will be streamed on SonyLIV app and website.