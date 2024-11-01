Football

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 4 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All Md4 Matches

Here are all the match-ups with timings and venues of the UEFA Champions League matchday 4

UEFA Champions League football
The Champions League trophy. Photo: (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)
UEFA Champions League is set to enter its fourth matchday with the stakes continously rising for all 36 sides involved. (More Football News)

The fourth matchday will mark the halfway of the league stage from which the top eight will qualify directly to the Round of 16 while the next 16 will have to fight amongst themselves to get the remaining eight seats. The Champions League hopes of the remaining 12 teams will be over after eight games.

Aston Villa and Liverpool are the top two teams with three wins in three games. Man City, Monaco, Brest, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, Sporting CP and Arsenal all have two wins and a draw each. AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are the two European giants who are the two teams outside the top 24.

Matchday 4 will again bring some interesting match-ups. Bayer Leverkusen will take on Liverpool, defending champions Real Madrid will face AC Milan. Inter Milan will visit Arsenal and PSG will clash against Atletico Madrid.

Here are all the match-ups with timings and venues of the UEFA Champions League matchday 4.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Schedule

MatchDateTime (IST)Venue
Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) vs Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)Nov 05, 202411:15pmPhilips Stadion, Eindhoven
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs Girona (Spain)Nov 05, 202411:15pmTehelne pole, Bratislava
Bologna (Italy) vs Monaco (France)Nov 06, 20241:30amStadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Sturm Graz (Austria)Nov 06, 20241:30amWestfalenstadion, Dortmund
Celtic (Scotland) vs RB Leipzig (Germany)Nov 06, 20241:30amCeltic Park, Glasgow
Liverpool (England) vs Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)Nov 06, 20241:30amAnfield, Liverpool
Lille (France) vs Juventus (Italy)Nov 06, 20241:30amStade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq
Real Madrid (Spain) vs AC Milan (Italy)Nov 06, 20241:30amSantiago Bernabeu, Madrid
Sporting CP (Portugal) vs Manchester City (England)Nov 06, 20241:30amEstadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon
Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Aston Villa (England)Nov 06, 202411:15pmJan Breydel Stadium, Bruges
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs Young Boys (Switzerland)Nov 06, 202411:15pmArena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Sparta Prague (Czechia) vs Brest (France)Nov 07, 20241:30amStadion Letna, Prague
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Benfica (Portugal)Nov 07, 20241:30amAllianz Arena, Munich
Inter Milan (Italy) vs Arsenal (England)Nov 07, 20241:30amSan Siro, Milan
Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs Red Bull Salzburg (Austria)Nov 07, 20241:30amDe Kuip, Rotterdam
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) vs Barcelona (Spain)Nov 07, 20241:30amRed Star Stadium, Belgrade
Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain)Nov 07, 20241:30amParc des Princes, Paris
VfB Stuttgart (Germany) vs Atalanta (Italy)Nov 07, 20241:30amMHPArena, Stuttgart

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Live Streaming

UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network channels. UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 games will be streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

