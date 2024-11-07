Football

UEFA Champions League: Hakan Calhanoglu Helps Inter Milan Beat Arsenal 1-0 - In Pics

Hakan Calhanoglu maintained his flawless penalty record for Inter by securing a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday. Both teams had gone three matches without conceding a goal in the competition this season, but Arsenal's defence was finally breached shortly before half-time when Mikel Merino was penalized for a handball inside his own box. Calhanoglu calmly converted the penalty, marking his 19th successful penalty kick out of 19 attempts in all competitions since joining Inter. The much-altered Nerazzurri were deserving of their lead at that point, having previously struck the post through Denzel Dumfries. However, Arsenal then mounted significant pressure on the Inter goal. Kai Havertz was denied by Yann Sommer and had another effort deflected wide. Despite this, Inter defended remarkably well and held on for the win, earning them a total of 10 points from four matches.