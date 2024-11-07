UEFA Champions League: Hakan Calhanoglu Helps Inter Milan Beat Arsenal 1-0 - In Pics

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, left, celebrates with his player Lautaro Martinez after winning the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Inter Milan won 1-0.
Inter Milan's players celebrate after winning the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber waves his fans at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's William Saliba during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Arsenal's Gabriel, second from left, attempts a goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, right, celebrates with his teammate Lautaro Martinez after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores on a penalty his side's opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, right, controls the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.