UEFA Champions League: Hakan Calhanoglu Helps Inter Milan Beat Arsenal 1-0 - In Pics

Hakan Calhanoglu maintained his flawless penalty record for Inter by securing a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday. Both teams had gone three matches without conceding a goal in the competition this season, but Arsenal's defence was finally breached shortly before half-time when Mikel Merino was penalized for a handball inside his own box. Calhanoglu calmly converted the penalty, marking his 19th successful penalty kick out of 19 attempts in all competitions since joining Inter. The much-altered Nerazzurri were deserving of their lead at that point, having previously struck the post through Denzel Dumfries. However, Arsenal then mounted significant pressure on the Inter goal. Kai Havertz was denied by Yann Sommer and had another effort deflected wide. Despite this, Inter defended remarkably well and held on for the win, earning them a total of 10 points from four matches.

UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Simone Inzaghi
UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, left, celebrates with Lautaro Martinez | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, left, celebrates with his player Lautaro Martinez after winning the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. Inter Milan won 1-0.

2/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match photos
UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan's players celebrate after winning against Arsenal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's players celebrate after winning the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

3/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Jurrien Timber
UEFA Champions League: Arsenal's Jurrien Timber waves his fans at the end of the match against Inter Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber waves his fans at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

4/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Marcus Thuram
UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's William Saliba | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's William Saliba during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

5/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Gabriel
UEFA Champions League: Arsenal's Gabriel, second from left, attempts a goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Arsenal's Gabriel, second from left, attempts a goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

6/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Hakan Calhanoglu
UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu, right, celebrates with his teammate Lautaro Martinez after scoring his side's opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

7/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Hakan Calhanoglu
UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores on a penalty for his side's opening goal | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores on a penalty his side's opening goal during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

8/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Kai Havertz
UEFA Champions League: Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Arsenal's Kai Havertz, right, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

9/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Lautaro Martinez
UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

10/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Inter Milan and Arsenal football match_Leandro Trossard
UEFA Champions League: Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, right, controls the ball | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, right, controls the ball during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Arsenal at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

