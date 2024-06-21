Football

SVN 1-1 SRB, Euro 2024: Late Leveller From Serbia Denies Slovenia Maiden Euros Win

Žan Karnicnik's 69th-minute goal put Slovenia on the brink of a historic win until substitute Luka Jovic levelled deep in stoppage time

AP
Slovenia's players react after the end of a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. The match ended 1-1 Photo: AP
info_icon

A late strike denied Slovenia a first-ever win in a European Championship as Serbia snatched a 1-1 draw on Thursday. (More Football News)

The goal sent the Serbia fans into raucous joy but also saw them throw flares and other objects onto the field.

The equalizer was virtually the last action as the referee blew full-time immediately after the players restarted. The Slovenia players collapsed to the ground in disappointment.

It also would have been their first win in a major tournament since victory over Algeria in the 2010 World Cup.

Slovenia plays England in its final group match on Tuesday when Serbia faces Denmark. Serbia lost to England in their opener.

With both teams needing a win to boost their chances of progressing, the match started at a fast pace and Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic had to make two early saves.

Those two shots on target in the first eight minutes were as many as Slovenia had in total in its draw with Denmark.

Serbia withstood the waves of Slovenia attacks and had its first chance in the 27th minute, but Dušan Vlahovic's header was straight at goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Serbia went even closer moments later when Dušan Tadic whipped in a fabulous corner to the far post, but Aleksandar Mitrovic — who scored in his previous two matches against Slovenia — couldn't get a proper touch.

The best chance of the half fell to Slovenia in somewhat fortunate circumstances. Timi Elšnik tried to pass to a teammate but the ball came off a Serbia defender and fell kindly back to him for a thunderous effort which crashed off the right post. Benjamin Šeško fired the rebound woefully over.

Serbia started the second half with three great chances to break the deadlock inside the first five minutes, including Slovenia defender Jake Bijol almost scoring an own goal.

This tournament has seen plenty of stunning long-range goals and there was almost another in the 58th but Rajkovic did well to push Šeško's strike over the bar.

Slovenia eventually broke the deadlock with a move started and finished by Žan Karnicnik. The defender won the ball deep inside his own half and ran some 40 yards before picking out Elšnik on the left and racing into the box to collect the cross and tap home at the back post.

Serbia almost levelled immediately, but Elšnik hit the crossbar. Serbia threw everything at Slovenia in the final stages.

Even Rajkovic came up for the final corner, but it was Jovic who leapt highest to head it past Oblak in the fifth minute of added time.

