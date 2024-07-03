Spain Vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs GER On TV And Online

The UEFA European Championships 2024 moves into the business end as unbeaten Spain take on hosts Germany in the first quarter-final match that will be played on Friday, July 5. (More Football News)
The two giants of European football, Spain and Germany will lock horns at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. Spain have won all four games of the tournament so far and come into this contest on the back of a 4-1 hammering of Georgia in the Round of 16.
Germany, the hosts, defeated Denmark 2-0 in their last-16 match. The two have locked horns in 26 meetings in European finals with Germans managing to win nine games to La Roja's eight wins.
Here’s all you need to know about the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarter-final match:
When will the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 1st quarter-final match take place?
The Euro 2024 1st quarter-final match between Spain and Germany will be played on Friday, July 5.
Where will the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 1st quarter-final match take place?
The Euro 2024 1st quarter-final match between Spain and Germany is scheduled to take place at the MHPArena in Stuttgart.
What time will the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 1st quarter-final match begin?
The Euro 2024 1st quarter-final match between Spain and Germany will start at 9:30 p.m. IST
Where to watch Spain vs Germany, 1st quarter-final, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.