Sevilla Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Highlights: Mbappe Powers Los Blancos Past Nervionenses In 2-0 Win

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Catch the highlights of Sevilla vs Real Madrid in La Liga’s Matchday 37 at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan Stadium on 18 May. Real Madrid delivered a convincing 2-0 victory over a severely weakened Sevilla side on Sunday. Mbappe and Bellingham both found the net, sealing the win for Los Blancos who dominated after Sevilla was reduced to nine players. This result pushes Real Madrid solidly into second place, giving the team and their fans plenty to cheer as the season heads towards the end. LIVE UPDATES 18 May 2025, 09:02:30 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Welcome We're back with another live blog as Sevilla gear up to face Real Madrid at 10:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live action and updates. 18 May 2025, 09:11:57 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Streaming Info The Sevilla Vs Real Madrid, Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode website and app. 18 May 2025, 09:28:58 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Starting XIs Here’s how we line up for #SevillaFCRealMadrid 👇 pic.twitter.com/stfCDF4dnI — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 18, 2025 📋✅ Our starting XI!

🆚 @SevillaFC_ENG pic.twitter.com/K8WJ9ykVST — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 18, 2025 18 May 2025, 10:31:18 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: FYI Kylian Mbappe has made history in his debut LaLiga season with Real Madrid, scoring 28 goals in 32 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign, more than any other player in their first season at the club. He has surpassed the legendary Alfredo Di Stéfano, who scored 27 goals in his maiden LaLiga season back in 1953/54. 18 May 2025, 10:42:51 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Kick Off Real Madrid build a promising move, pushing into Sevilla’s half with intent, but Loïc Badé and Kike Salas read it well and shut things down. The hosts win back possession at the back and look to turn defence into attack as they surge forward. 18 May 2025, 11:02:22 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 13' SEV 0-0 RMA VAR takes its time to scrutinise the red card incident, adding tension to the moment. After a thorough review, the on-field decision is confirmed, no overturn. Loic Bade is shown the red and trudges off, leaving Sevilla down to ten men. 18 May 2025, 11:02:22 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 40' SEV 0-0 RMA Real Madrid press forward once more, unleashing a shot that takes a deflection off the defenders. The ball goes out for a corner, giving Madrid another chance to threaten Sevilla’s goal. 18 May 2025, 11:35:50 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Half-Time Halftime at the Sanchez Pizjuan and it’s still 0–0. One big chance each, but not much else. Sevilla, down to ten since Bade’s early red for dragging back Mbappé, will be happier to reach the break level. 18 May 2025, 11:57:59 pm IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 48' SEV 0-0 RMA Disaster for Sevilla, they’re down to nine men just minutes into the second half. Romero flies into a reckless challenge on Tchouaméni, and while it’s initially a yellow, VAR steps in. After a review, the referee upgrades it to red. No complaints, it was a dangerous tackle. The hosts are now staring at a long, uphill battle with over 40 minutes to play. 19 May 2025, 12:13:20 am IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 75' GOALLL - SEV 0-1 RMA Real Madrid finally break through the stubborn nine-man Sevilla. Modric finds Mbappe, who controls the ball perfectly before curling it low into the bottom corner, leaving Nyland stranded. The deadlock is over, Madrid lead 1-0 and look set to take control. 19 May 2025, 12:26:05 am IST Sevilla Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 87' GOALLL - SEV 0-2 RMA Munoz delivers a precise cross to Garcia, who nods it perfectly into the path of an unmarked Bellingham. The midfielder makes no mistake, heading it in from close range to double the visitors’ lead. Real Madrid now sit comfortably ahead at 2-0, putting the game firmly out of reach. 19 May 2025, 12:57:24 am IST Full Time - Sevilla 0-2 Real Madrid Real Madrid cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over a depleted Sevilla side on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham found the net to seal the victory for Los Blancos, who capitalized on Sevilla being reduced to nine men. This result lifts Real Madrid firmly into second place, giving the team and their fans plenty to celebrate. 19 May 2025, 01:33:14 am IST That's A Wrap That's all for today. We'll see you next time with another live blog. Until then, bye-bye.