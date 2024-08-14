Football

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men's Football Medallists - In Pics

The men's football tournament at Paris Olympic Games 2024 was played from July 24 to August 9. In addition to the host city of Paris, matches were also played in Bordeaux, Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne. Spain beat France 5-3 in the final, that went to extra time, to win the gold medal. Morocco thrashed Egypt 6-0 in the third-place match to claim the bronze medal.