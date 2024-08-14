Team Spain celebrates winning the men's soccer gold medal at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France's players celebrate after winning the silver medal during the victory ceremony at the end of the men's soccer gold medal match between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Morocco's players pose with their bronze medals at the end of the victory ceremony for the men's soccer competition at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Spain's head coach Santi Denia, right, and France's head coach Thierry Henry stand together after the men's soccer gold medal at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.