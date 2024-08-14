Football

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Men's Football Medallists - In Pics

The men's football tournament at Paris Olympic Games 2024 was played from July 24 to August 9. In addition to the host city of Paris, matches were also played in Bordeaux, Decines-Charpieu (near Lyon), Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Etienne. Spain beat France 5-3 in the final, that went to extra time, to win the gold medal. Morocco thrashed Egypt 6-0 in the third-place match to claim the bronze medal.

2024 Paris Olympics Football: Team Spain celebrate winning gold medal | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Team Spain celebrates winning the men's soccer gold medal at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Football: Frances players celebrate with silver medal
2024 Paris Olympics Football: France's players celebrate with silver medal | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

France's players celebrate after winning the silver medal during the victory ceremony at the end of the men's soccer gold medal match between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Football: Moroccos players pose with bronze medals
2024 Paris Olympics Football: Morocco's players pose with bronze medals | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Morocco's players pose with their bronze medals at the end of the victory ceremony for the men's soccer competition at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Football: Spain players celebrate winning mens soccer gold medal
2024 Paris Olympics Football: Spain players celebrate winning men's soccer gold medal | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Team Spain celebrate winning the men's soccer gold medal at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Football: Spain players celebrate winning the gold medal
2024 Paris Olympics Football: Spain players celebrate winning the gold medal | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Team Spain celebrate winning the men's soccer gold medal at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Football: Spain players pose with gold medal
2024 Paris Olympics Football: Spain players pose with gold medal | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Team Spain celebrates winning the men's soccer gold medal at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2024 Paris Olympics Football: Spain coach Santi Denia with France coach Thierry Henry
2024 Paris Olympics Football: Spain coach Santi Denia with France coach Thierry Henry | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco

Spain's head coach Santi Denia, right, and France's head coach Thierry Henry stand together after the men's soccer gold medal at the Parc des Princes during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

