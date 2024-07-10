Football

Marc Cucurella Targeted By Angry German Fans During Spain Vs France, Euro 2024 SF Match - Know The Reason

Marc Cucurella endured probably the worst night of his footballing career in Spain's come-from-behind 2-1 win over France in their semi-final of the UEFA European Championship. Here's the story behind it

Marc Cucurella Spain vs France Euro 2024 Ap Photo
A Spain supporter on the stands holds up a poster with a picture of Spain's Marc Cucurella while waiting for the start of a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Words in Spanish read, If it's a boy, Marc, if it's a girl, Cucurella. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
info_icon

Seemingly sore that their team was not playing, German soccer fans booed Spain player Marc Cucurella for the duration of the European Championship semifinal against France on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Any time Cucurella had the ball during Spain's 2-1 win over France, he was whistled loudly by many German supporters in the crowd.

“The jeers against Cucurella are shameful,” Spain defender Dani Vivián said. “I don't understand these people that come to a stadium to whistle and boo.”

The fans apparently blamed Cucurella for a penalty that was not given to Germany during its quarterfinal loss to Spain on Friday. Spain progressed at the host nation's expense by snatching a dramatic 2-1 win in extra time in Stuttgart.

But German fans were incensed that referee Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty to their team when Jamal Musiala's goalward shot rebounded off Cucurella's arm in the first period of extra time.

Marc Cucurella Spain vs France Euro 2024 AP photo
Germany's Jamal Musiala, left, shoots sthe ball against Spain's Marc Cucurella, center, during a quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. Photo: (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
info_icon

Taylor evidently felt that because Cucurella was lowering his arms to his sides there was no intent to block the shot and that the player was doing all he could in the circumstances to avoid blocking the ball with his arm. There was no intervention from the video referee because it was not a wrong call. Play continued, and Mikel Merino went on to head Spain's winner in the 119th minute.

Fan Invasion during Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-final match. - Screengrab
ESP Vs FRA Semi-Final: Fan Invasion Leaves Alvaro Morata Injured At UEFA Euro 2024 - WATCH

BY Associated Press

German fans who had bought tickets to Tuesday's semifinal expecting their team to be there took out their frustrations on Cucurella.

Cucurella, who had a solid game, said he had paid no attention to the German fans.

