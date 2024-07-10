A Spain supporter on the stands holds up a poster with a picture of Spain's Marc Cucurella while waiting for the start of a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Words in Spanish read, If it's a boy, Marc, if it's a girl, Cucurella. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

