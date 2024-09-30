Football

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics

Erik ten Hag's woes compounded after Manchester United suffered their third loss in English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday (September 29, 2024). Goals by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke took Tottenham Hotspur to a thumping 3-0 win at Old Trafford. Record 20-time champions United, who were reduced to 10 men after Bruno Fernandes’ red card, are 12th in the standings after just one win in their last five games in the league.

EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester United players react disappointed after the match | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

2/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester Uniteds head coach Erik ten Hag applaud supporters
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag applaud supporters | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag applaud supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

3/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester Uniteds Rasmus Hojlund in action
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund in action | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

4/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester Uniteds Casemiro reacts during the match
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

5/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham:
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Mason Mount during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

6/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Tottenhams Dejan Kulusevski, second right, scores his sides second goal
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, second right, scores his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, second right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

7/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester Uniteds Marcus Rashford, right, challenges for the ball with Tottenhams Micky van de Ven
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

8/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester Uniteds Bruno Fernandes controls the ball
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes controls the ball | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

9/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Tottenhams Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring opening goal
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring opening goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

10/10
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Tottenhams Brennan Johnson, right, celebrates after scoring his sides opening goal
EPL 2024-25 Man United Vs Tottenham: Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rohit Sharma Vs Mohammed Siraj: Watch Whose Catch Was Better As Both Fly To Dismiss Bangladesh Batters
  2. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Mominul Haque Completes Ton In Kanpur; BAN - 205/6 At Lunch Break
  3. Canada Vs Oman, T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch CAN Vs OMN
  4. NCA Turns BCCI Centre Of Excellence: Three Grounds, 85 Pitches - Check Out All Key Features
  5. Shakib Al Hasan To Be Provided Security Upon Return To Bangladesh But He Will Have To...
Football News
  1. Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics
  2. Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement Hails Jack Butland's Penalty Heroics After Narrow Win
  3. Premier League: Coach Ange Postecoglou Lauds 'Outstanding' Tottenham After Statement Win
  4. Man United 0-3 Tottenham: 'Indisciplined' Man Utd Never Recovered From Early Setback, Says Ten Hag
  5. Napoli 2-0 Monza: Politano And Kvaratskhelia Propel Hosts To Serie A Summit
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Shows Cong’s Hate': Shah Slams Kharge For 'Dragging PM Modi In 'Personal Health Matters'
  2. 'Pothole-free Delhi': CM Atishi, Ministers Inspect Roads
  3. RG Kar Medical College Rape: SC Hearing Today, Medics Hold Torch Rallies Across Kolkata
  4. In Kashmir, A Hunger For Solutions
  5. From ‘Naya’ To ‘Badalta’ Kashmir: The Many Narratives In J&K Manifestos
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week; Who Is Left
  2. Nepal Floods: Nearly 200 Dead, 30 Missing Amidst Unprecedented Rainfall And Landslides
  3. SpaceX Capsule Sent To Bring Back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Next Year Docks At Space Station | WATCH
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut, Kills Hamas Leader In Lebanon| Top Points
  5. Hashem Safieddine Likely To Be Named As New Hezbollah Chief After Hassan Nasrallah's Death
Latest Stories
  1. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  2. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Capricorn October 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Forecast For The Current Month
  4. Sagittarius October 2024 Horoscope: See What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Scorpio October 2024 Horoscope: Reveal Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For This Month
  6. Libra October 2024 Horoscope: Know The Monthly Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  8. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign