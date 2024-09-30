Football

Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics

Erik ten Hag's woes compounded after Manchester United suffered their third loss in English Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday (September 29, 2024). Goals by Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke took Tottenham Hotspur to a thumping 3-0 win at Old Trafford. Record 20-time champions United, who were reduced to 10 men after Bruno Fernandes’ red card, are 12th in the standings after just one win in their last five games in the league.