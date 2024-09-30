Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics

Manchester United players react disappointed after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag applaud supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Casemiro reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Mason Mount during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski, second right, scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, challenges for the ball with Tottenham's Micky van de Ven during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England.