Football

Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy takes charge of first and only European game of brief tenure

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
English Premier League 2024-25 Manchester United Vs Fulham_Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring a goal
Manchester United vs PAOK: The Red Devils take on the Greek side. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
info_icon

Manchester United will be eyeing their first win in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season sans Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils welcome Greek side PAOK at Old Trafford. (More Football News)

The 2017 winners are at the bottom of the table with three draws, their last draw coming against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce (1-1).

Since then, Erik ten Hag has been sacked and Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed on interim basis with Ruben Amorim in place to take over on Monday, November 11. Van Nistelrooy took over two games including a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup.

Ange Postecoglou believed Erik ten Hag's sacking was 'inevitable' - null
Erik Ten Hag Sacking Was 'Almost Inevitable' Claims Tottenham Boss Ange Postecoglou

BY Stats Perform

Head-to-head:

The two teams have never played each other in the competition.

Probable Lineups

Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans, Martínez; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

PAOK: Kotarski; Castro, Kędziora, Lovren, Rahman; Shwab, Camara; Živković, Konstantelias, Taison; Tissoudali

UEFA Europa League Live Streaming

When is the Manchester United vs PAOK, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 match?

The Manchester United vs PAOK, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 fixture will be played on Friday, November 8 at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Manchester United vs PAOK, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 match?

The UEFA Europa League 2024-25 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on Tv. The tournament can be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand T20I, ODI Series Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. World Championship Of Legends: Ajay Devgn, Irfan Pathan Announce Season 2 With Bigger Lineups
  3. Chandigarh Vs Delhi Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group D Round 4 Match
  4. BGT: 3-0 Drubbing At The Hands Of NZ Might Awaken 'Sleeping Giant' IND, Says Hazlewood
  5. Oman Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup League 2 Toss Update: OMN Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
Football News
  1. Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  2. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To watch FCG Vs PFC On TV And Online
  3. Galatasaray Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  4. PSV Vs Girona, UEFA Champions League: Have Little To Lose And Everything To Gain, Says Michel
  5. India Vs Malaysia: Blue Tigers Coach Manolo Marquez Announces 26-Man Probable Squad
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
  2. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
  3. Parliament Winter Session To Begin On November 25
  4. 'Govt Is Framing Me': RG Kar Medic Rape Accused Alleges Conspiracy; Trial Begins From Nov 11
  5. Centre Issues Notice To Wikipedia After Complaints Of 'Bias And Inaccuracies'
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  2. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  5. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
World News
  1. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
  4. Canada: Over 1,000 Canadian Hindus Protest In Brampton After Pro-Khalistan Attack On Temple
  5. Tropical Storm Rafael Forms In Caribbean, Expected To Hit Cuba As Hurricane
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  3. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  7. Chaos Erupts At J&K Assembly After PDP Leader Moves Resolution Opposing Abrogation Of Article 370
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship