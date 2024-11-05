Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Manchester United will be eyeing their first win in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season sans Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils welcome Greek side PAOK at Old Trafford. (More Football News)
The 2017 winners are at the bottom of the table with three draws, their last draw coming against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce (1-1).
Since then, Erik ten Hag has been sacked and Ruud van Nistelrooy has been placed on interim basis with Ruben Amorim in place to take over on Monday, November 11. Van Nistelrooy took over two games including a 5-2 win over Leicester City in the EFL Cup.
Head-to-head:
The two teams have never played each other in the competition.
Probable Lineups
Manchester United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Evans, Martínez; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.
PAOK: Kotarski; Castro, Kędziora, Lovren, Rahman; Shwab, Camara; Živković, Konstantelias, Taison; Tissoudali
UEFA Europa League Live Streaming
When is the Manchester United vs PAOK, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 match?
The Manchester United vs PAOK, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 fixture will be played on Friday, November 8 at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Manchester United vs PAOK, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 match?
The UEFA Europa League 2024-25 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network on Tv. The tournament can be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website.