Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
A banner writing ' Glazers out' is displayed by spectators during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.