Football

EPL: Liverpool Trounce Fierce Foes Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics

Liverpool reasserted their dominance over Manchester United by trouncing their great rivals 3-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday (September 1, 2024) as Mohamed Salah enjoyed another dreamy visit to Old Trafford. For United's Casemiro, it was nothing short of a nightmare. Salah scored for the seventh straight game at Old Trafford and also provided two first-half assists for Luis Diaz in United's latest humiliation at the hands of their fiercest opponent in what is historically the biggest match in English football.

English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrate their victory | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrate their victory at the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

2/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpools Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester Uniteds Diogo Dalot
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Diogo Dalot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

3/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpools Alexis Mac Allister, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester Uniteds Bruno Fernandes
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

4/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpools Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his sides third goal
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England.

5/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpools manager Arne Slot reacts at the sideline
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpool's manager Arne Slot reacts at the sideline | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

6/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpools Luis Diaz, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Luis Diaz, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

7/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpools Alexis Mac Allister, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester Uniteds Casemiro
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Casemiro | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Casemiro during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

8/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Manchester Uniteds Bruno Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpools Ryan Gravenberch
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

9/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Manchester Uniteds Noussair Mazraoui, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpools Luis Diaz
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Luis Diaz | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui, left, challenges for the ball with Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

10/10
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: A banner writing Glazers out is displayed by spectators during the match
English Premier League 2024-25 Liverpool vs Manchester United: A banner writing ' Glazers out' is displayed by spectators during the match | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

A banner writing ' Glazers out' is displayed by spectators during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: BAN Leave PAK Six Down After Incredible Comeback
  3. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz Lead Bangladesh's Fightback - In Pics
  4. Gus Atkinson Targets Further England Glory After All-Round Domination At Lord's
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Litton Das Orchestrates Stunning BAN Comeback On Day Three
Football News
  1. EPL: Liverpool Trounce Fierce Foes Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics
  2. Serie A: Roma Hold Juventus To 0-0 Draw; Thiago Motta's Men Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Vincent Kompany Grateful For Bayern Munich Experience After Thomas Muller's Record-Breaking Heroics
  4. Chris Wilder Relieved After Sheffield United Rediscover Winning Feeling At Bramall Lane
  5. Real Madrid 2-0 Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe Off The Mark In La Liga With Double Strike
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Waterlogging In AP & Telangana; Light Showers Hit Delhi-NCR
  2. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Hours After Raid At Home
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Opens Fire After 'Suspicious' Movement At Sunjuwan Army Base
  5. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. What You Need For A Perfect BBQ Party
  2. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  3. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  4. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  5. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
World News
  1. Israelis Demand Truce Deal After Killing Of 6 Hostages; Another Gaza School Bombed | Latest On Gaza War
  2. A Libyan Human Trafficker Sanctioned By The UN Has Been Killed In Tripoli, Officials Say
  3. Ukraine War: Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Russia Hits Back With Barrage of Drone Attacks
  4. First Far-Right Win In Germany Since World War 2 Sparks Concern | What We Know About AfD
  5. Kashmir Dispute An Internationally Recognised Issue, Must Be Resolved In Accordance With UNSC Resolutions: Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. IC 814 Series Row: Home Ministry Summons Netflix Content Head Amid Row Over Hindu Names For Hijackers
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Soldier Opens Fire After 'Suspicious' Movement At Sunjuwan Army Base
  3. Fresh Wolf Attack In UP’s Bahraich Leaves Minor Dead, 2 Women Injured
  4. ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Hours After Raid At Home
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan Alleges ED Arrest Plot, AAP Attacks BJP
  7. India At Paris Paralympics, Day 5 LIVE Updates: Indian Shooters In Action In Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 Precision Qualification Round
  8. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Waterlogging In AP & Telangana; Light Showers Hit Delhi-NCR