EPL: Liverpool Trounce Fierce Foes Manchester United 3-0 At Old Trafford - In Pics

Liverpool reasserted their dominance over Manchester United by trouncing their great rivals 3-0 in the English Premier League on Sunday (September 1, 2024) as Mohamed Salah enjoyed another dreamy visit to Old Trafford. For United's Casemiro, it was nothing short of a nightmare. Salah scored for the seventh straight game at Old Trafford and also provided two first-half assists for Luis Diaz in United's latest humiliation at the hands of their fiercest opponent in what is historically the biggest match in English football.