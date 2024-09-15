Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: First Half Begins; Adrian Luna Not Part Of KBFC Line-Up

Kerala Blasters FC's new coach Mikael Stahre arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for their Indian Super League 2024-25 clash against Punjab FC. X/Indian Super League

Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of Indian Super League 2024-25, to be played between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. Both teams will kick off their respective campaigns with this match, and both are heading into the fresh season with new coaches (Mikael Stahre for KBFC and Panagiotis Dilmperis for PFC). Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Sept 2024, 07:33:39 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Kick-Off In Kochi Play gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite the stadium capacity being halved, the Manjappada brigade is making itself heard in Kochi.

15 Sept 2024, 07:31:26 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Stadium Capacity Halved For Game Kerala Blasters had earlier announced that only 50 per cent of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium capacity will be used for this match. “This decision was taken after discussions with the relevant stakeholders and reflects our commitment to supporting essential services and matchday operations partners whose hard work is vital to matchday operations,” the club had said in an official statement on Friday.

15 Sept 2024, 07:18:50 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record KBFC and PFC have locked horns twice so far in the Indian Super League. This fixture marks the third encounter between the two sides, with each team securing one win in their previous meetings.

15 Sept 2024, 06:48:26 pm IST Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Line-Ups Announced Both teams have named their respective starting XIs and substitutes for the match. The big news is that Adrian Luna, KBFC's captain last season, does not find a place in their line-up. Milos Drincic will lead Blasters' charge, while Mushaga Bakenga will don the armband for Punjab. 🗞️ 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 #KBFCPFC #KBFC #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/MDvp8rmscZ — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) September 15, 2024 Here we go! 🔥



Presenting the Punjab FC starting XI presented by @Dafanewsindia for our @IndSuperLeague opener against @KeralaBlasters 🦁



Leading the charge as captain is Mushaga Bakenga! ⚽ 💪#PunjabDaJosh #TheShers #KBFCPFC #ISL pic.twitter.com/3z8WgL27qQ — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) September 15, 2024