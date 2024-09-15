Football

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: First Half Begins; Adrian Luna Not Part Of KBFC Line-Up

While Kerala Blasters have roped in Mikael Stahre as coach, Panagiotis Dilmperis will manage Punjab FC this ISL season. Follow the live football scores and updates of the KBFC vs PFC match, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
15 September 2024
15 September 2024
Kerala Blasters FC's new coach Mikael Stahre arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for their Indian Super League 2024-25 clash against Punjab FC. X/Indian Super League
Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of Indian Super League 2024-25, to be played between Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. Both teams will kick off their respective campaigns with this match, and both are heading into the fresh season with new coaches (Mikael Stahre for KBFC and Panagiotis Dilmperis for PFC). Follow the live football scores and updates of the ISL match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Kick-Off In Kochi

Play gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite the stadium capacity being halved, the Manjappada brigade is making itself heard in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Stadium Capacity Halved For Game

Kerala Blasters had earlier announced that only 50 per cent of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium capacity will be used for this match. “This decision was taken after discussions with the relevant stakeholders and reflects our commitment to supporting essential services and matchday operations partners whose hard work is vital to matchday operations,” the club had said in an official statement on Friday.

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record

KBFC and PFC have locked horns twice so far in the Indian Super League. This fixture marks the third encounter between the two sides, with each team securing one win in their previous meetings.

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Line-Ups Announced

Both teams have named their respective starting XIs and substitutes for the match. The big news is that Adrian Luna, KBFC's captain last season, does not find a place in their line-up. Milos Drincic will lead Blasters' charge, while Mushaga Bakenga will don the armband for Punjab.

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Anshul Kamboj's Eight-Wicket Haul Propels India C To Lead Over India B & Standings
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ricky Bhui's Ton Goes In Vain As India D Suffer 186-Run Defeat Against India A
  3. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Najmul Hossain Shanto And Co Arrive In Chennai For First Test
  4. Who Is Saleema Imtiaz? First Pakistani Woman Nominated As An ICC International Cricket Umpire
  5. India Tour Of Australia 2024-25: Usman Khawaja Hails 'Strategic' Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of Test Series
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Adrian Luna Not Part Of KBFC Line-Up
  2. Milan's Venezia Win A Boost For Liverpool And Inter Clashes, Says Fonseca
  3. Bundesliga: Kompany Feels It's Too Early For Top Spot To Mean Anything To Bayern
  4. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Durand Cup Champions Take On League Newcomers
  5. Juventus 0-0 Empoli, Serie A: Thiago Motta Laments Wasteful Attack After Draw
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  2. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  3. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  4. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  5. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  2. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. India vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head To Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash
  5. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Er Rashid Announces Awami Ittehad Party's Alliance With Jamaat-e-Islami For J&K Assembly Polls
  2. Day In Pics: September 15, 2024
  3. Court Sends Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal In CBI Custody Till Sept 17|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points
  4. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  5. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them