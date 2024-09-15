Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: First Half Begins; Adrian Luna Not Part Of KBFC Line-Up

Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Kick-Off In Kochi
Play gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Despite the stadium capacity being halved, the Manjappada brigade is making itself heard in Kochi.
Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Stadium Capacity Halved For Game
Kerala Blasters had earlier announced that only 50 per cent of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium capacity will be used for this match. “This decision was taken after discussions with the relevant stakeholders and reflects our commitment to supporting essential services and matchday operations partners whose hard work is vital to matchday operations,” the club had said in an official statement on Friday.
Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head-To-Head Record
KBFC and PFC have locked horns twice so far in the Indian Super League. This fixture marks the third encounter between the two sides, with each team securing one win in their previous meetings.
Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Line-Ups Announced
Both teams have named their respective starting XIs and substitutes for the match. The big news is that Adrian Luna, KBFC's captain last season, does not find a place in their line-up. Milos Drincic will lead Blasters' charge, while Mushaga Bakenga will don the armband for Punjab.
Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details
The Indian Super League match will kick off at 7:30pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.