Football

Inter Pip AC Milan 2-1, Claim 20th Serie A Title - In Pics

Inter Milan clinched their second Serie A title in four seasons after beating AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro. Goals from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram gave Inter the three points they needed to be crowned champions, although they had to endure a nervous final 10 minutes after Fikayo Tomori pulled a goal back for the home team. Inter wrapped up the title with five games to spare, standing 17 points clear of their city rivals, who needed a win or draw to delay celebrations. But they were on the back foot after Acerbi’s 18th-minute header opened the scoring, before Thuram’s shot early in the second half put Inter well on the way to securing a 20th league crown.

Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Inter Milan players celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.



Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
Inter Milan fans celebrate and shout slogans in Piazza Duomo square in front of the gothic cathedral after Inter Milan won the Serie A title against AC Milan in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, center right, celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, center, Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, background and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, right, celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan players celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, is challenged by AC Milan's Davide Calabria during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy,


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.


Serie A: Inter Milan vs AC Milan | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.

