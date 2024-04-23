Inter Milan players celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan fans celebrate and shout slogans in Piazza Duomo square in front of the gothic cathedral after Inter Milan won the Serie A title against AC Milan in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, center right, celebrates with his teammates at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, center, Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, background and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, right, celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, and Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrate at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, is challenged by AC Milan's Davide Calabria during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy,
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.
Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy.