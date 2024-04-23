Football

Inter Pip AC Milan 2-1, Claim 20th Serie A Title - In Pics

Inter Milan clinched their second Serie A title in four seasons after beating AC Milan 2-1 at San Siro. Goals from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram gave Inter the three points they needed to be crowned champions, although they had to endure a nervous final 10 minutes after Fikayo Tomori pulled a goal back for the home team. Inter wrapped up the title with five games to spare, standing 17 points clear of their city rivals, who needed a win or draw to delay celebrations. But they were on the back foot after Acerbi’s 18th-minute header opened the scoring, before Thuram’s shot early in the second half put Inter well on the way to securing a 20th league crown.