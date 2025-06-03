The Indian women's national team posing before the second FIFA women's international friendly against Uzbekistan. | Photo: X/IndianFootball

Presenting the highlights of the second FIFA international women’s friendly match between India and Uzbekistan at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 3 June 2025. The Blue Tigresses suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the second consecutive match against Uzbekistan. The difference in today’s game was a 49th-minute super-strike from Nilufar Kudratova, who cut inside with her left foot before firing it past Payal Basude. India were much more attacking than the last game, and almost equalised through Manisha Naik with the last touch of the game after almost 15 minutes of attacking pressure, but Uzbek keeper Maftuna Jonimqulova stood strong to secure a win for the visitors. Follow the play-by-play highlights from the IND-W vs UZB-W, international women’s friendly, right here.

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Let's Begin! Good afternoon and welcome to everyone tuning in to our live coverage of the India Women vs Uzbekistan Women FIFA international friendly match on 3 June. The second friendly match starts at 4:30 PM IST.

The #BlueTigresses 🐯 are back in action!



🇮🇳🆚🇺🇿

🕟 16:30 IST

🏟️ Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence

Know how to watch the match live in India online and on TV.

India Women: Payal Basude (GK), Hemam Shilky Devi, Thokchom Martina, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Priyadarshini, Soumya Guguloth, Pyari Xaxa

Uzbekistan Women: Maftuna Jonimqulova (GK), Nilufar Kudratova, Ilvina Ablyakimova, Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva, Maftuna Shoyimova, Umida Zoirova, Zarina Mamatkarimova, Lyudmila Karachik, Nozimakhon Ergasheva, Kamila Zaripova, Leyla Oraniyazova



📺: https://t.co/wKslps4iDp#INDUZB #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/cLwDKNIn1g — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 3, 2025 Uzbekistan Women: Maftuna Jonimqulova (GK), Nilufar Kudratova, Ilvina Ablyakimova, Diyorakhon Khabibullaeva, Maftuna Shoyimova, Umida Zoirova, Zarina Mamatkarimova, Lyudmila Karachik, Nozimakhon Ergasheva, Kamila Zaripova, Leyla Oraniyazova

3 Jun 2025, 03:31:38 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Substitutes India Women: Moirangthem Monalisha Devi (GK), Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Shubhangi Singh, Purnima Kumari, Sanju, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Santosh, Manisha, Muskan Subba, Anju Tamang, S Lynda Kom, Rimpa Haldar Uzbekistan Women: Kumushot Gulomova (GK), Zarina Saidova (GK), Madina Khikmatova, Nazira Sayfiddinova, Feruza Bobokhujaeva, Shodiya Tosheva, Kholida Dadaboeva, Feruza Turdiboeva, Ominakhon Valikhanova, Dilnura Mamatkulova, Sevinch Kuchkorova, Diyora Bakhtiyarova

3 Jun 2025, 04:02:49 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Last 5 Results 30 minutes to go until kick off! Let’s have a look at the results of the last five matches between India Women and Uzbekistan Women: IND-W 0-1 UZB-W (Friendly, 30 May 2025)

UZB-W 0-0 IND-W (Friendly, 4 Jun 2024)

UZB-W 3-0 IND-W (Friendly, 31 May 2024)

UZB-W 3-0 IND-W (Olympic Games Qualifier, 1 Nov 2023)

UZB-W 3-2 IND-W (Friendly, 28 Mar 2023)

3 Jun 2025, 04:22:59 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Kick Off Soon! The kick off between India Women and Uzbekistan Women at Bengaluru is less than te minutes away. Crispin Chhetri has made eight changes for the hosts, and warm-up is wrapped up for both sides. Stay tuned for play-by-play updates.

3 Jun 2025, 04:32:18 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Kick Off The national anthems are sung, and eminent guests congratulate the visiting side. FInally, Referee Cha Minji blows her whistle, and the second FIFA women’s international friendly between India and Uzbekistan is underway! IND 0-0 UZB (0')

3 Jun 2025, 04:37:32 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Great Start For India! Excellent start by the Indian side in the early stages. Despite the physical nature of Uzebkistan’s play, the hosts have shown good intent, breaking forward with Xaxa and Agamuthu down both the flanks, and Guguloth drives in a good cross from the right and the Uzbek keeper collects. Good pace in the game in the first five minutes, and Uzbekistan get a shot on goal from last game's scorer Khabibullaeva, but no real threat on Payal Basude’s goal till now. IND 0-0 UZB (5')

3 Jun 2025, 04:42:53 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Uzbekistan In Control! The last five minutes have been entirely played in India’s half as Uzbekistan have gained control of the midfield. They are trying to attack down the left flank, supported by Lyudmila Karachik, but Payal stands strong between the sticks. India try to break forward on the 10th minute, but a wayward cross from Ranjana Chanu brings an end to that move. IND 0-0 UZB (10')

3 Jun 2025, 04:45:05 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Chances At Both Ends! End-to-end stuff going on here. Uzbekistan break forward, and almost get the first goal courtesy of a sensational long-range effort from Ergasheva, hitting the top wood-work. India go forward through Pyari Xaxa, and the forward takes a solo effort towards Jonimqulova’s goal, and it’s not far away. The ball immediately goes to the other side, as Karachik plays a cross from the right side, but it is high and wide above the goal post. IND 0-0 UZB (13')

3 Jun 2025, 04:53:00 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Indians Push Forward Unlike the first match, India are trying to push their Uzbek opponents’ energy, pressing them high up in the field. Pyari Xaxa has been a live-wire in the first quarter of the match, running up at every chance she is getting – she just needs a bit of support from her fellow attackers. Uzbekistan defenders are suffering from lapses of concentration at the moment. IND 0-0 UZB (20')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Chance! A terrific chance from India, and it comes from a corner routine. A great cross from Ranjana Chanu, and it falls to Xaxa rushing in from the left side. The attack tries to poke it in from close range, but Jonimqulova makes herself big and keeps the ball it. It falls to Basfore, who takes a swipe at goal, but it goes over the bar. IND 0-0 UZB (22')



🇮🇳 0️⃣-0️⃣ 🇺🇿



📺: https://t.co/wKslps4iDp#INDUZB #BlueTigresses #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/WoRzqg5Ne1 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 3, 2025 IND 0-0 UZB (22')

3 Jun 2025, 05:03:50 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Chance! Both players utilise the cooling break, and upon restart, Uzbekistan cut off a pass in front of the Indian box. Before Uzbekistan can get the shot off, Basfore commits a foul, resulting in a dangerous free-kick. It does not come to much, though, as Karachik’s free-kick hits the four-woman wall, and the follow-up shot is high above the bar. Martina is down after getting the full force of Karachi’s shot, and gets some attention from the physios. She goes off the field to get treatment. IND 0-0 UZB (32')

3 Jun 2025, 05:15:42 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Substitution A forced change for Uzbekistan, as Zarina Mamatkarimova is withdrawn and Feruza Turdiboeva is on. The game has settled down a bit, and there have been few chances for either side in the last 10 minutes. IND 0-0 UZB (44')

3 Jun 2025, 05:17:38 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Added Time Three minutes added on by the fourth-official. The visitors almost got a goal in the 45th minute, as a terrific cross from the left is inches away from a sliding Khabibullaeva, and Basude is rooted in her spot. A sigh of reprieve from the Indian players. IND 0-0 UZB (45')

3 Jun 2025, 05:20:35 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Half Time An attacking move from both sides, with Xaxa jumping high to get a header on goal, and Uzbekistan break forward, but Karachik can't get a shot on goal. Like the first match, it is goalless at the break. Close chances at both ends, but the scorers remain undisturbed.



IND 0-0 UZB (HT)

3 Jun 2025, 05:36:04 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Second Half Starts! The second-half kicks off with the match still goalless. Uzbekistan start strongly, immediately attacking the Indian penalty box. One change for India, as Xaxa has been brought off and Lynda Serto comes on. IND 0-0 UZB (46')

3 Jun 2025, 05:39:11 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Kudratova SCORES! What a terrific goal from Uzbekistan! Nilufar Kudratova receives the ball on the right edge of the box, and then completely beats her marker Ranjana Chanu, cutting inside to her left foot and getting a powerful shot, beating Basude to give the visitors a well-deserved lead. IND 0-1 UZB (49')

3 Jun 2025, 05:46:13 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Relentless Uzbek Attack Uzbekistan have had at least three half-chances in the last five minutes, with Khabibullaeva coming the closest with a curling shot, and Basude did exceedingly well to dive to her right and get a hand to keep the ball out. India do get a chance, as substitute Serto Lynda being played free with a through ball, but Ilvina Ablyakimova puts in a terrific last-player sliding tackle to disposses India. IND 0-1 UZB (55')

3 Jun 2025, 05:53:04 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Substitutions Two substitutions for India, as Malati Munda is replaced by Manisha, and Soumya Guguloth is replaced by Rimpa Halder. Halder almost gets an assist as her cross from the right hand side is met by Lynda Serto, but her header from an unmarked position in the box is weak an straight at the goalkeeper. She will be disappointed with that effort. IND 0-1 UZB (61')

3 Jun 2025, 06:00:35 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Substitutions A double change for Uzbekistan, as captain Lyudmila Karachik is brought off and replaced by Zarina Mamatkarimova. Nozimakhon Ergasheva is replaced by Madina Khikmatova. Despite Uzbekistan dominating at the moment in terms of attacking impetus and ball possession, the Indian side are fearlessly trying to push forward at every chance. The passing accuracy needs to improve for the hosts, though. IND 0-1 UZB (70')

3 Jun 2025, 06:04:03 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Substitutions Another double change from Crispin Chhetri, trying to improve India’s attacking numbers. Thokchom Martina is replaced by Ngangbam Sweety Devi, and Anju Tamang comes on in place of Priyadarshini. Halder, who has been very good down the right side since coming on, tries to find substitute Anju Tamang with a cross, but it is overhit and goes out for a throw. IND 0-1 UZB (73')

3 Jun 2025, 06:11:46 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Chance! Goalscorer Kudratova almost gets an assist to her name as well, as her cross from the left flank finds Khabibullaeva in the box, but the Indian defence barely cut it out. The majority of ball possession is with the visitors, though. Chhetri makes a change between the sticks as Monalisha Devi comes on in place of Payal Basude. IND 0-1 UZB (81')

3 Jun 2025, 06:16:22 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Chance! Two back-to-back chances for India, and good saves from Jonimqulova. This time, it’s a shot from outside the box from Angamuthu, and the goalkeeper dives to collect it, hurting her knee in the process. She immediately signals to the bench before going down, and physions come on to give medical attention to her. IND 0-1 UZB (85')

3 Jun 2025, 06:21:03 pm IST IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Added Time A minimum of five minutes of added time to be played, and India are taking the game to Uzbekistan, trying to press their defence high up the pitch. It’s going to be a nervy end to this match. IND 0-1 UZB (90')

IND-W Vs UZB-W Live Score: Full Time! It's all over at Bengaluru! Another tough loss today for the Indian women's side. Coach Chhetri fielded a heavily-roated team, with the intention of giving game time to all squad members. As such, the Blue Tigresses did really well to hold Uzbekistan to just one goal tonight, with Kudratova's strike – the difference between the two teams today – a really special goal that goalkeeper Basude could have done nothing about. India were terrific in the final 15 minutes, with a number of chances for the hosts, and Manisha Naik almost scored with the last touch of the game, but was denied by the Uzbek goalkeeper. A lot of positives to take home for India, with the real prize – AFC Qualifiers – coming up soon. IND 0-1 UZB (FT)