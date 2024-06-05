Football

IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC Qualfiiers: Sunil Chhetri's Final Swansong - In Pics

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri wants the hype around his retirement to be played down and sought to bring the focus back to the team's crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait. A win on Thursday will almost guarantee the Indian team a place maiden appearance in the third round of the FIFA World Cup, the finals of which are scheduled to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026. "It's not about me and my last match. I don't want to address it again and again. We really want to win this game. This is not going to be easy, but we are ready. We will have tremendous support," Chhetri said on the eve of the second-round match.

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India vs Kuwait | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates during a training session prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Kuwait, in Kolkata.

1/7
Indian football team during training in Kolkata
Indian football team during training in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri during a training session prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Kuwait, in Kolkata.

2/7
Sunil Chhetri during a training session in Kolkata
Sunil Chhetri during a training session in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates during a training session prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Kuwait, in Kolkata.

3/7
Sunil Chhetri and coach Igor Stimac
Sunil Chhetri and coach Igor Stimac | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri and coach Igor Stimac during an interaction with the media prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round two match between India and Kuwait, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata.

4/7
Sunil Chhetri with teammates during a training session in Kolkata
Sunil Chhetri with teammates during a training session in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri and other players during a practice session ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Kuwait, in Kolkata.

5/7
Sunil Chhetri during a training session in Kolkata
Sunil Chhetri during a training session in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri during a practice session ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Kuwait, in Kolkata.

6/7
Indian football team training session in Kolkata
Indian football team training session in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri and other players during a practice session ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Kuwait, in Kolkata.

7/7
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri | Photo: PTI

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri and other players during a practicee session ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match against Kuwait, in Kolkata.

