Football

IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC Qualfiiers: Sunil Chhetri's Final Swansong - In Pics

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri wants the hype around his retirement to be played down and sought to bring the focus back to the team's crucial FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Kuwait. A win on Thursday will almost guarantee the Indian team a place maiden appearance in the third round of the FIFA World Cup, the finals of which are scheduled to be held in USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026. "It's not about me and my last match. I don't want to address it again and again. We really want to win this game. This is not going to be easy, but we are ready. We will have tremendous support," Chhetri said on the eve of the second-round match.