How Man City And Arsenal Defeats Could Impact Premier League’s European Race - Explained

Man City’s European title defence ended in agonising fashion as Real Marid prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Man City’s European title defence ended in agonising fashion as Real Marid prevailed 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA