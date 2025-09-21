Football

Verona 1-1 Juventus: Juve Held But Stay On Top

Juventus perfect start to their Serie A campaign came to a screeching halt as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday. Francisco Conceicao gave Juventus the lead just in the 19th minute. However, his opening goal was cancelled out by a penalty from Gift Orban which brought Hellas Verona level in the game. Juventus could not convert their control on ball into a goal and had to settle for a draw.