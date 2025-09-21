Juventus' Francisco Conceicao scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at the Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.
Juventus' Francisco Conceicao scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at the Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.
Juventus' Francisco Conceicao, left, and Verona's Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at the Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.
Juventus' Kenan Yildiz, left, and Verona's Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro battle for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at the Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.