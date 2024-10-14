Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics

Ireland players applaud the fans at the end of a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson reacts during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Greece's Pantelis Hatzidiakos, right, vies for the ball with Ireland's Evan Ferguson during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene vies for the ball with Greece's Ntinos Mavropanos during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Greece's Petros Mantalos scores his side's second goal past Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Ireland's Chiedozie Ogbene vies for the ball with Greece's Dimitris Giannoulis, left, during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Greece players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Greece's Tasos Bakasetas celebrates with Christos Tzolis, left, after scoring the opening goal during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Greece's Tasos Bakasetas scores the opening goal during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.
Ireland's Josh Cullen fights for the ball with Greece's Manolis Siopis, left, during a Nations League soccer match between Greece and Ireland at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens.