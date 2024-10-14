Football

Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics

Greece now have four victories in four games as they defeated Ireland on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League encounter between the two sides. Anastasios Bakasetas found the opener for Greece minutes after the half-time. Petros Matalos then scored in the injury time to help Greece get a 2-0 win over Ireland. Greece remain on top of Group B with four wins in four games.