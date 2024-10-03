Football

Girona 2-3 Feyenoord, Champions League: Krejci Own Goal Settles Montilivi Thriller

Feyenoord's players celebrate their winning goal at Girona
Girona fell to a second straight Champions League defeat on Wednesday, losing 3-2 to Feyenoord in a pulsating encounter featuring two saved penalties and two own goals. (More Football News)

David Lopez scored Girona's first-ever goal in Europe's premier club competition midway through the first half, reacting quickest when Feyenoord failed to clear a corner to power into the roof of the net.

However, their lead lasted just three minutes before Igor Paixao’s free-kick reached the six-yard box and went in off the chest of Girona defender Yangel Herrera.

Feyenoord then grabbed the lead as 19-year-old Antoni Milambo collected a pass from Paixao to finish, though the visitors missed a chance to go 3-1 up soon afterwards as Ayase Ueda saw a spot-kick pushed away by Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Midway through the second half, Timon Wellenreuther saved Bojan Miovski's penalty after fouling the Girona forward in the area, but the Spanish side did draw level when Donny van de Beek tapped home in the 73rd minute.

Girona's joy was short-lived, however, as Ladislav Krejci turned Hancko's low cross into his own net to re-establish Feyenoord's lead 11 minutes from time, and they held on to pick up their first three points of the campaign.

Data Debrief: Luckless Girona

After just two games in Europe's premier club competition, Girona have already equalled the record for the most own goals conceded in a single Champions League campaign.

Three of their four goals conceded in the competition have come from their own players, matching Fenerbahce in 2007-08, and they do, of course, still have six league-phase matches to play. 

They are the first team in Champions League history to put through their own net in each of their first two games in the competition.

