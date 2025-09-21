Football

Fulham 3-1 Brentford: Iwobi Leads Comeback Win At Craven Cottage

Fulham earned back-to-back Premier League wins after beating Brentford 3-1 on Saturday in the Premier League. Marco Silva's side impressed as they came from behind at Craven Cottage to condemn the Bees to their third straight league defeat on the road. Alex Iwobi sparked Fulham's turn around with a goal and then an assist. The hosts thus climbed to the seventh place on eight points, four more than Brentford, who sit 10 places lower in 17th in the Premier League table.