Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Prevail In One-sided Encounter - In Pics

England thrashed Finland to earn their third win the UEFA Nations League. Jack Grealish gave Lee Carsley's side the lead in the 17th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold then doubled England's lead in the 74th minute before Declan Rice found the third goal for the Three Lions. Arttu Hoskonen found a consolation goal in the 87th minute and the match ended in England's favour with a 3-1 scoreline.

Nations League Soccer: Jack Grealish of England applauds after the match against Finland | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP

Jack Grealish of England applauds after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: Jack Grealish of England, centre, challenges for the ball with Joel Pohjanpalo, left, and Glen Kamara of Finland | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: Jack Grealish of England, centre, challenges for the ball with Joel Pohjanpalo, left, and Glen Kamara of Finland | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Jack Grealish of England, centre, challenges for the ball with Joel Pohjanpalo, left, and Glen Kamara of Finland during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: Arttu Hoskonen of Finland, centre left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: Arttu Hoskonen of Finland, centre left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
Arttu Hoskonen of Finland, centre left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: England's Angel Gomes, left, and Kyle Walker, right, challenge for the ball with Matti Peltola of Finland | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: England's Angel Gomes, left, and Kyle Walker, right, challenge for the ball with Matti Peltola of Finland | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
England's Angel Gomes, left, and Kyle Walker, right, challenge for the ball with Matti Peltola of Finland during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: Finland's Fredrik Jensen, left, challenges for the ball with England's Angel Gomes | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: Finland's Fredrik Jensen, left, challenges for the ball with England's Angel Gomes | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
Finland's Fredrik Jensen, left, challenges for the ball with England's Angel Gomes during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: Finland's Benjamin K'llman, left, challenge for the ball with England's Marc Guehi | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: Finland's Benjamin K'llman, left, challenge for the ball with England's Marc Guehi | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
Finland's Benjamin K'llman, left, challenge for the ball with England's Marc Guehi during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: Jack Grealish of England, left, scores the opening goal past Finland's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: Jack Grealish of England, left, scores the opening goal past Finland's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky | Photo: Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP
Jack Grealish of England, left, scores the opening goal past Finland's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: Finland's Robert Ivanov, left, challenges for the ball with England's Harry Kane | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: Finland's Robert Ivanov, left, challenges for the ball with England's Harry Kane | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Finland's Robert Ivanov, left, challenges for the ball with England's Harry Kane during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: Arttu Hoskonen of Finland, left, and Jude Bellingham of England challenge for the ball | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: Arttu Hoskonen of Finland, left, and Jude Bellingham of England challenge for the ball | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Arttu Hoskonen of Finland, left, and Jude Bellingham of England challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

Nations League Soccer: Finland Glen Kamara, centre, challenges for the ball with England's Harry Kane | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Nations League Soccer: Finland Glen Kamara, centre, challenges for the ball with England's Harry Kane | Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP
Finland Glen Kamara, centre, challenges for the ball with England's Harry Kane during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Finland and England, at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

