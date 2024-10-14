Football

Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Prevail In One-sided Encounter - In Pics

England thrashed Finland to earn their third win the UEFA Nations League. Jack Grealish gave Lee Carsley's side the lead in the 17th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold then doubled England's lead in the 74th minute before Declan Rice found the third goal for the Three Lions. Arttu Hoskonen found a consolation goal in the 87th minute and the match ended in England's favour with a 3-1 scoreline.